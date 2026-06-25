ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula addressed a press conference in Johannesburg on 25 June 2026, singling out Jacob Zuma over the rising anti-illegal immigration sentiment

Mbalula accused Zuma of using his platform to incite violence against foreigners and chasing political votes ahead of the looming 30 June shutdown

South Africans reacted sharply online, with many defending Zuma and accusing Mbalula of deflecting accountability

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JOHANNESBURG — ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula has publicly blamed former president Jacob Zuma for stoking anti-foreigner sentiment in South Africa, accusing him of using his platform to fuel violence for political gain.

Fikile Mbalula has slammed Jacob Zuma for enabling violent protests. Image: Polity and Channel News/Facebook

Source: UGC

Mbalula made the remarks at an official ANC press conference in Johannesburg on 25 June 2026, days before a looming national shutdown planned for 30 June. The briefing was shared on X by SABC journalist Samkele Maseko and quickly gained traction online.

Mbalula's Accusations Against Zuma

Speaking from a podium flanked by South African and ANC flags, Mbalula called out Zuma as an elder and former head of state who should know better than to encourage ordinary South Africans to confront illegal foreigners.

"Who wants this violence that is being purported? He is supporting them for political votes," Mbalula said, gesturing emphatically throughout his address.

He argued that Zuma, given his own experience and knowledge of the complexities of immigration, was acting irresponsibly by joining the anti-foreigner fray. Mbalula also criticised South Africans for failing to hold Zuma accountable for events that occurred during his presidency.

South Africans Push Back Online

The remarks drew swift and largely critical responses on social media, with many users defending Zuma and accusing Mbalula of deflecting.

@MadiBoity wrote: "I dont like Zuma but this fool must leave Zuma out of this. They always make Zuma a scapegoat."

@ngiqambe said: "This one must leave Pres. Zuma alone. He can't finish a sentence without mentioning Zuma."

@donald34521 added: "We are the one who've failed to hold Zuma acountable??? Uphambene uMbalula."

@strange_cartel wrote: "Mbalula is a flawless liar, in fact he is almost an expert at it, he's just flawless with the fibs."

@Monwa said: "BS! He knows his press briefing is a flop now he must mention Pres Zuma's name to get ratings!"

@KatlehojamesKJ added: "No accountability whatsoever, I wish Zuma can sue him."

The 30 June shutdown has been tied to growing public anger over illegal immigration, and several political figures and movements have used the issue to mobilise supporters in recent weeks.

MK Party's Dali Mpofu slammed for calling March and March shutdown xenophobic

Umkhonto WeSizwe (MK) Party member and senior advocate Dali Mpofu posted on X on 23 June 2026, appearing to label the planned 30 June shutdown as xenophobic.

His comments put him at odds with the MK Party, which has publicly sided with the March and March movement and the planned shutdown.

South Africans dragged Mpofu in the comments, with several questioning his judgment and fitness as a leader and advocate.

Source: Briefly News