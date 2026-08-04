Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) member, Peter Serunye, appeared before the Madlanga Commission

The Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions provided details about investigations into senior Crime Intelligence officers

Serunye said he initially dismissed allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi but changed his view

Advocate Peter Serunye, Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions at IDAC, has reflected on investigations into Crime Intelligence officers. Image: @misumuzi_4

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - A senior prosecutor at the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) has told the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that he believes he was deliberately manipulated during the controversial investigation into senior Crime Intelligence appointments.

Advocate Peter Serunye, Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions at IDAC, made the admission while testifying before the commission on Tuesday, 4 August 2026. Serunye was reflecting on evidence that had emerged over the preceding two weeks regarding the investigation into several senior Crime Intelligence officers over the appointment of Brigadier Dineo Mokwele, a civilian, to a senior brigadier post.

The investigation led to the arrests of Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo, head of SAPS Crime Intelligence, and Brigadier Mokwele, among others. They faced charges of fraud and corruption.

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Serunye was involved in the prosecution side of the IDAC case against the officials but only after the arrests and not in the initial investigation. He has now admitted that he didn't sufficiently question the irregular prosecution process at the time.

Serunye's view shifted after Commission testimony

During his testimony, Serunye told the Commission that he had initially been sceptical of claims made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. General Mkhwanazi levelled explosive allegations during his July 2025 press briefing.

"To be honest, I doubted his remarks at the time," Serunye testified.

However, after listening to evidence from former IDAC head Advocate Andrea Johnson and other senior prosecutors within the unit, his position changed substantially. Using a football analogy to describe his predicament.

"That's when I realised that maybe…it appears I found myself in an offside position or at least handled the ball with my hands."

He then went further, expressing personal frustration at what he now believes occurred.

"In fact, I sort of feel a little bit angry if I think about it. It feels like I was set up," he told the commission.

Advocate Johnson, who recently resigned as IDAC head, admitted that she approved Brigadier Mokwele's arrest without checking her qualifications.

Johnson apologises to Mokwele

Briefly News also highlighted facts about Johnson’s public apology to Brigadier Dineo Mokwele at the Madlanga Commission.

The former IDAC head admitted to previously making incorrect claims regarding the brigadier’s qualifications.

The Commission’s scrutiny raised serious concerns about the credibility of Johnson's investigation and its reliance on questionable sources.

Source: Briefly News