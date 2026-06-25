Miss South Africa hopeful Sanelisiwe Diko shared an inspiring video of her rigorous physical preparation for the prestigious national competition

The clip shared on TikTok urges members of the public to cast their votes for Diko on the official Miss SA mobile application or website

Local viewers expressed immense motivation after watching her work ethic and promised to rally behind her with their votes

Miss SA pageant contender is winning over local hearts with her work ethic. Image: Sanelisiwe Diko

Source: Facebook

Miss South Africa finalist Sanelisiwe Diko captured her intense training routine, getting the attention of pageant enthusiasts across the country. The footage showcases the dedicated contestant from the Eastern Cape, running and working hard to maintain peak physical health and fitness as she moves forward in the competition.

Pageant organisers urge the public to vote for the contestant

The clip was shared on the Miss South Africa Facebook page on 23 June 2026. The page organisers highlighted her remarkable growth from an aspiring applicant to a confirmed member of the Miss South Africa 2026 Top 24 line-up. They encouraged local citizens to vote for her online to ensure she secures a spot in the upcoming phase of the pageant.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

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Mzansi viewers noted that Sanelisiwe’s athletic journey served as a powerful source of daily motivation, adding that they were inspired by her commitment, pledging to support her.

User @Katleho Rsa said:

"Just give her the crown already."

User @wonke Palamo commented:

"This will be my first time focusing on Miss SA. Let’s go Sane!"

User @Boitumelo Noluvuyo Mbobi said:

"Let's vote for her, please."

User @Nokubonga MaFaku Tantsi added:

"Love her calmness."

User @Pumeza Lusi shared:

"All the best, baby girl, enjoy the journey."

User @Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha asked:

"How do we vote for her?"

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Source: Briefly News