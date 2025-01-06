A Joburg hun shared her inspiring journey of perseverance in competing for Miss South Africa, saw her try again multiple times

The young lady's Miss SA journey started in 2019, making remarkable progress each year despite the challenges she faced and getting closer to the crown

Despite not winning, social media users praised her resilience, sense of humour, and beauty, encouraging her to try again for the prestigious title

Many girls dream of standing before the Miss SA judges in the competition, and @anarzade has lived that dream a few times. The young lady captured the hearts of many after sharing her story of participating in the prestigious competition three times.

The gorgeous lady shared a video detailing all three entries on her TikTok under her user handle @anarzade, receiving much love from social media users.

Miss SA's three entries

The video begins with @anarzade detailing her first attempt in 2019 when Zozibini Tunzi won the title. She recalls the excitement of reaching the top 35 and travelling to Johannesburg but did not make it past the group.

She applied online in 2020, the year of COVID-19, but she only advanced to the top 15. In 2021, she achieved her most significant milestone in the competition, making it to the top 10 finalists.

Watch the clip below:

The lady's resilience touches Mzansi

The TikTok user's video resonated with social media users, who flooded the comments with encouragement and admiration. Many praised her for her resilience and not letting anything stand in her way, and others applauded her beauty and sense of humour, urging her to try one more time.

User @MiengahSamsodien commented:

"Please don’t give up!! please try again and again! 🥹 you’re so authentic, we need you as our Miss SA 🥰

User @KRey said:

"Please try again🩷."

User @Shana shared:

"Just try one more time, u can do it!!! You're so pretty."

User @Mish added:

"Your beauty, your grace and the way you carry yourself is definitely Miss South Africa worthy 💗🥺."

User @SKY said:

"Enter again....your online community will make sure you get the crown...they must just allow us to vote 🥰."

User @Siya shared:

"Your dream can still live on I would love to have you as our Miss South Africa, and as you joined, I noticed the pattern that you get higher, so you might win now ❤️."

