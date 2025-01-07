“I Wish I Can Resign”: South African Woman Shows the Anxiety of Going to Toxic Job While Driving
- One South African woman shared her work anxiety in a relatable video on her TikTok page
- The footage captures her stressful mood while driving to work, and the tension is written all over her face
- Hundreds of netizens flooded the comments section with advice, encouragement, and shared experiences
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Yoh, the work blues are real, and one Mzansi woman just gave us all the feels. Taking to TikTok, she shared a clip of herself headed to work while visibly stressed.
Woman gives glimpse at work stress
The lady, who works in the mining industry, didn’t hold back in showing her anxiety. With the caption, “I wish I can resign."
Her @molatelogauta candid video captured a moment many have felt when then the thought of another day at work just feels too heavy.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
How to push through tough workdays
Feeling overwhelmed and wanting to quit your job is normal, but growth often comes from navigating tough situations.
Instead of walking away when things get complicated, try focusing on how to overcome the challenges and the valuable lessons you’ll gain from pushing through.
Watch the video below:
Her post struck a chord with Mzansi people who know the grind all too well.
Look at some comments below:
@thatointandoyenkosi said:
"The greatest mistake you can make is to take permanent decisions based on temporary situations. EVERY challenge under the sun has an expiry date. So hang in there, that's how we grow."
@EvansNhlanhla shared:
"I felt that way for 5 straight years. Got a peaceful Job where I'm a manager elsewhere. I treat my subordinates like eggs."
@Thulz mentioned:
"My dear with my 18 years of experience I have learned not to take office politics personally. I have been hurt so many times at work. At some point I wanted to resign, but I decided to train my mind."
“Girl, that job is yours! You got it": SA floored by Cape Town lady's tube man imitation in viral TikTok video
@simphiwekubheka5 wrote:
"Bekezela sis wami. Sitting at home is not nice. I know it’s tough but I trust you’ll be okay."
@KeleM posted:
"Giving up is not an option, especially when you have worked this hard to get where you are."
@Peerless stated:
"I gave up on the 19 of November 2024 now am at peace. 🥺 I know what you going through."
@TlalengJulia typed:
"Story of my life. 😭😭😭 I almost handed my resignation today."
@GiantLeapSA added:
"Remain strong my sister, don't quit, show resilience, prove the enemy wrong."
3 Women decide to quit their jobs
- A young content creator who also worked as a copywriter got candid about quitting her toxic job.
- A woman who resigned from her job to preserve her mental well-being shared a video of her last day at the office.
- A fearless South African woman went online to vent about quitting her retail job with no backup.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Hilary Sekgota (Deputy Human Interest HOD) Hilary Sekgota is the Head of Desk for Evening and Weekend content at Briefly News. She completed a BA in Communication Science from Unisa in 2018 and a Diploma in Journalism from Varsity College in 2010. She also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. Hilary joined the Briefly News team in 2022 and started her journalism career at Tshwane Sun. She has 12 years of experience covering current affairs and human interest topics. Email: hilary.sekgota@briefly.co.za