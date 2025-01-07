One South African woman shared her work anxiety in a relatable video on her TikTok page

The footage captures her stressful mood while driving to work, and the tension is written all over her face

Hundreds of netizens flooded the comments section with advice, encouragement, and shared experiences

A woman shared her anxiety about going to her toxic job. Image: @molatelogauta

Source: TikTok

Yoh, the work blues are real, and one Mzansi woman just gave us all the feels. Taking to TikTok, she shared a clip of herself headed to work while visibly stressed.

Woman gives glimpse at work stress

The lady, who works in the mining industry, didn’t hold back in showing her anxiety. With the caption, “I wish I can resign."

Her @molatelogauta candid video captured a moment many have felt when then the thought of another day at work just feels too heavy.

How to push through tough workdays

Feeling overwhelmed and wanting to quit your job is normal, but growth often comes from navigating tough situations.

Instead of walking away when things get complicated, try focusing on how to overcome the challenges and the valuable lessons you’ll gain from pushing through.

Watch the video below:

Her post struck a chord with Mzansi people who know the grind all too well.

Look at some comments below:

@thatointandoyenkosi said:

"The greatest mistake you can make is to take permanent decisions based on temporary situations. EVERY challenge under the sun has an expiry date. So hang in there, that's how we grow."

@EvansNhlanhla shared:

"I felt that way for 5 straight years. Got a peaceful Job where I'm a manager elsewhere. I treat my subordinates like eggs."

@Thulz mentioned:

"My dear with my 18 years of experience I have learned not to take office politics personally. I have been hurt so many times at work. At some point I wanted to resign, but I decided to train my mind."

@simphiwekubheka5 wrote:

"Bekezela sis wami. Sitting at home is not nice. I know it’s tough but I trust you’ll be okay."

@KeleM posted:

"Giving up is not an option, especially when you have worked this hard to get where you are."

@Peerless stated:

"I gave up on the 19 of November 2024 now am at peace. 🥺 I know what you going through."

@TlalengJulia typed:

"Story of my life. 😭😭😭 I almost handed my resignation today."

@GiantLeapSA added:

"Remain strong my sister, don't quit, show resilience, prove the enemy wrong."

