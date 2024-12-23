A fearless South African woman went on social media to vent about quitting her retail job with no backup

She posted a TikTok video and passionately warned other people against choosing jobs in that field

Her brave move sparked netizens to share their own retail stories and opinions in the comments section

Sometimes, you just gotta say no, and this Mzansi queen did exactly that! She recently quit her retail job without a backup.

SA woman issues strong warning

The lady @booty_mo took to TikTok to warn others about the hustle: “No matter how desperate you are for a job, DO NOT consider working at retail.”

The industry is notorious for long working hours to low pay but it's unclear what exactly made her bounce.

Youth unemployment in SA

Her video, which gained over 224,000 views, had people reflecting on what they’d do to support themselves and their loved ones.

With a youth unemployment rate of 45.5%, South Africans likely can’t afford to be picky about jobs.

Watch the video below:

The lady said in another video that she is at peace with resigning because ultimately her well-being is a priority.

"It’s gonna be a long journey. But I'm happy with the choice I made. My well-being and happiness come first. To new beginnings🥂I can’t wait till the last day. 😭"

See some comments below:

@booty_mo said:

"I resigned in August I was happy for 2 months now I regret shem. I miss even that R3.5k it’s hard at home. 😢"

@Slierh46 shared:

"I work at Sportscene and I am tired, sengryt. 😩"

@User27181663618 posted:

"I work in retail getting more than R8.5 a month. I’m actually enjoying it! 🔥I can’t mention the brand. 😂"

@roséyeah commented:

"Retail hours are draining and the managers make it worse. ☹️🖐️"

@soniamash stated:

"I was also in retail for almost 8 years the environment was toxic I resigned 3 years ago. I’m still unemployed. 🥺"

@Sana added:

"It's been a week since I resigned and am at my happiest. 🥰🥰🥰"

@nolZ typed:

"Speaking of which we were denied lunch because it was busy. How do you work on an empty stomach at a busy outlet? 😭😭"

@Nare added:

"I worked at Roman's Pizza for one day. 😂 It was still training, 8am to 8pm. I'm not crazy. 🙄"

Other SA ladies resign for toxic jobs

One corporate girlie quit her toxic job after being employed for less than three months.

Another Mzansi woman resigned from her workplace and decided to prioritise her health.

A nurse left her stressful workplace and moved back to Mokopane to preserve her mental health.

