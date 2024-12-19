Content creator @makoena273's candid video about workplace anxiety resonated with hundreds of South Africans, highlighting common struggles many face at work

TikToker @makoena273 struck a chord with workers across Mzansi after sharing her brutally honest morning commute experience.

In her video, she showed her dislike for going to work, with the caption stating:

"I really hate it here."

Reality of the daily grind

The video caught many people's attention, especially when one viewer asked if her workplace follows her on TikTok. Makoena's honest reply said it all:

"They don't even know I exist 😭😭."

Her open frustration about work-life connected with many South Africans who stay in jobs they don't enjoy because they need the income.

Finding a new job isn't easy in South Africa right now. With the country's unemployment rate sitting at 32.9% in early 2024, and even higher for young people at 45.5%, many workers feel they have no choice but to stay where they are.

Mzansi shared similar experiences

The TikTok community found comfort in relating to her situation:

@ryzdinchi 🏢 acknowledged reality:

"Is it that bad....😂😂😂 But we need that paycheck."

@_it's.Zoe.💕 felt the same:

"This is so me😭 I can't wait to knock off already and 7 is too far😭😭"

@Wesley Kisten related:

"Lmao hahaha 😂😁😂 Based on many true stories. Aaaai ke!"

@ATMwamwenda shared:

"We all feel like this sometimes. 😂"

@gomyie admitted:

"Dude the moment I arrive, I start counting down hours 😩😩🙌🏼"

