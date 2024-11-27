An energetic Mpumalanga elderly woman broke stereotypes and works as a taxi sliding door operator

The gogo was hustling for passengers and opening the door for them with ease, she enjoyed the job

The online community reacted to the video, with many applauding the Mpumalanga granny for breaking stereotypes

An elderly woman broke stereotypes and became a taxi door operator. A TikTok video captured the granny in action.

A Mpumalanga granny became a taxi sliding door operator. Images: @BFG Images/ Getty Images, @nozimqoma06/ TikTok

In the clip uploaded by @nozimqoma06, Gog’ Sophie can be seen sitting next to the taxi sliding door as she hustles for people who are going to where the taxi is going. She can be seen opening for passengers with ease.

The lady is still fresh for her age. She did the work like a young person. It is rare to find an elderly woman doing the kind of work she is doing. Young men are the ones known for the job but I guess gogo showed Mzansi flames and broke those stereotypes.

Mpumalanga gogo works as taxi sliding door operator

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi stan the granny

The video gained over 90k views, with many online users showing love for the granny. See the comments below:

@Ntsoakidee loved:

“Wow GOGO, I just LOVE YOU. IT KEEPS HER MIND HEALTHY. NO LONELINESS, curbing DIMENTIA I guess...🥰🥰😂😂”

@Trevor Nkiane Mpho V said:

“Gogo is having time of her life ..... Gogo Hustler😂🤣.”

@Axola. shared:

“South Africa the land of possibilities 😂😂.”

@Cijimpi expressed:

“I think is her quantum working with a driver.”

@AnzaniMakwarela wrote:

“She is the best avoiding staying at home gossiping😂.”

@Nkulecele1 commented:

“Wish I could be this happy🥰🥰🥰🥰.”

@User2194087718770 said:

“I love my country i love my people 😂😂😂😂.”

