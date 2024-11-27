A South African Police Services van (SAPS) got into a weird accident while carrying crime suspects

One could presume that the police vehicle lost control and swayed off the road into a deep hole

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A video of a police vehicle’s accident while carrying suspects has made rounds on social media, leaving the internet stunned.

A police van was captured in an accident with suspects onboard. Images: @ArtMarie/ Getty Images, @bhekicosmo/ TikTok

In a clip uploaded by @bhekicosmo, the police van is in a deep hole next to a road. It is not clear how the vehicle got there, but one could presume that it lost control and went out of the way.

What was interesting was that the vehicle was carrying people at the back. One could presume that it was transporting crime suspects to the police station. However, bad luck happened, and the car lost control. The suspects were still locked inside the van even though it was in an accident. It didn't look like someone got injured.

Police van gets into accident with crime suspects

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens make jokes

The video gained over 900k views, with many online users finding the situation funny. See the comments below:

@Yadah@ 20 shared:

“When you arrest Sangoma's child 😂😂😂.”

@Mishqah laughed:

“But you can't park there😂😳.”

@Boity motaung wrote:

“Is South Africa a real country Mara? 😂😂😂😂😂😂”

@Zanelegqiyazana commented:

“Only in SA.”

@The-Page joked:

“I don't understand that of all the places, police decided to park there....they can't park there.”

@Sdakwa said:

“South Africa is a movie.”

@Eddie asked:

“I am just asking myself if the arrested died in this instance, where their family going to be paid?🤔”

