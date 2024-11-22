A driver hilariously found themselves getting into a weird and funny accident on the bridge

The car was placed weirdly on the edge of the bridge, making people wonder how the accident occured

The online community reacted to the video, with many making hilariously funny jokes about the situation

A vehicle got into a funny and questionable accident. Images: @Lighthouse Films/ Getty Images, @barstoolsports/ TikTok

Source: UGC

A video of a car that got into an unusual accident has gone viral, leaving netizens with jokes.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @barstoolsports, the white SUV can be seen in an accident. It was standing very weirdly on the edge of the bridge. However, no other car can be seen which makes one wonder what happened and how did the car get there.

Two police cars are seen at the bottom of the bridge attending to the accident. The officers themselves looked confused about how the accident happened.

"HEY YOU CAN’T PARK THERE."

Car gets into funny accident

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens entertained by the situation

The video gained over 3 million views, with many online users laughing and asking questions. See the comments below:

@FullBodyFresh was confused:

"Meanwhile I'm tryna figure out how that happened."

@Lennox シ commented:

"Only gamers know where she wanted to drive 😂."

@katherinemarie561 laughed:

"Lmfao."

@Seth Cordeiro said:

"Thought they could drive like need for speed."

@Amy expressed:

"That driver must have thought they were in a race! 😂 Can't believe they tried to park there!"

@Elijah_ChefGarland wrote:

"This guy is my spirit animal."

@crystalcarpenter21 commented:

"Someone said that to me when I got in a car accident and it made me laugh."

@Tin said:

"You deserves the swearing.... but dude it was crazy funny😂😂😂."

