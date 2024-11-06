A young woman who is nervous to drive made an accident with a brand-new car before leaving the dealership

The staff member tried to help the lady from making the incident but with no luck

The online community reacted to the video, with many sharing their different opinions on the situation

A video of a woman making an accident before leaving the car dealership has made rounds on social media.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @gobeyond77, the young lady can be seen inside a brand-new car at the car dealership. It was not clear if she came to fetch it or if she was test-driving.

However, one thing led to another and she drove out of the dealership. As she was driving, one could tell that she was very nervous and scared. A staff member tried to hold the car back but with no luck. The lady drove straight into another brand-new car at the dealership.

Lady makes an accident before leaving dealership

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens share their reactions

The video gained over a million views, with many online users sharing their opinions. See the comments below:

@M a d l a m i n i x2 said:

"This thing is not easy. I took an entire 25 lessons but I still took my uncle with me to the dealership to collect the car and drive it for me. I could have never 😂."

@lenientthandomlau wrote:

"You know k53,now you have to pay 53k."

@Mbalenhle Fakazi commented:

"I have so many questions😩."

@Phumlani Macu said:

"Straight to Mercedes.. Not even a door or something else 😩😩."

New driver documents struggle with parking

In another story, Briefly News reported about a first-time driver who struggled to park.

A woman who is a first-time driver took to her TikTok account and shared her experience of having to park her car for the first time at work. In the video uploaded by @nkatekotshegotserema, she is in her car in the morning. The lady is a new driver, she arrived at work with her stunning Hyundai i10.

