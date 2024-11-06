Woman Makes Accident Before Leaving the Car Dealership, Netizens React: “Now You Have to Pay 53k”
- A young woman who is nervous to drive made an accident with a brand-new car before leaving the dealership
- The staff member tried to help the lady from making the incident but with no luck
- The online community reacted to the video, with many sharing their different opinions on the situation
A video of a woman making an accident before leaving the car dealership has made rounds on social media.
In a TikTok video uploaded by @gobeyond77, the young lady can be seen inside a brand-new car at the car dealership. It was not clear if she came to fetch it or if she was test-driving.
However, one thing led to another and she drove out of the dealership. As she was driving, one could tell that she was very nervous and scared. A staff member tried to hold the car back but with no luck. The lady drove straight into another brand-new car at the dealership.
Lady makes an accident before leaving dealership
Watch the TikTok video below:
Netizens share their reactions
The video gained over a million views, with many online users sharing their opinions. See the comments below:
@M a d l a m i n i x2 said:
"This thing is not easy. I took an entire 25 lessons but I still took my uncle with me to the dealership to collect the car and drive it for me. I could have never 😂."
@lenientthandomlau wrote:
"You know k53,now you have to pay 53k."
@Mbalenhle Fakazi commented:
"I have so many questions😩."
@Phumlani Macu said:
"Straight to Mercedes.. Not even a door or something else 😩😩."
New driver documents struggle with parking
In another story, Briefly News reported about a first-time driver who struggled to park.
A woman who is a first-time driver took to her TikTok account and shared her experience of having to park her car for the first time at work. In the video uploaded by @nkatekotshegotserema, she is in her car in the morning. The lady is a new driver, she arrived at work with her stunning Hyundai i10.
Source: Briefly News
