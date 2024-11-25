“Epitome of Brilliance”: Granny’s Math Skills Shine While Helping With Her Grandkids’ Homework
- An 88-year-old gogo went viral for solving her grandkids’ division homework with impressive skill
- The heartwarming TikTok clip, shows the granny confidently working out the problem on a calculator
- Mzansi people on the platform are raving about her sharp mind and intelligence, proving age is just a number
Math homework? No problem for this sharp 88-year-old granny! In a TikTok video, the gogo tackled her grandkids’ tricky division homework, and let’s just say she aced it like a pro.
Granny's solves division equation
Armed with just a pen and a piece of paper, the granny confidently solved the division problem step by step. Not entirely convinced, a guy in the clip double-checked the answer using a calculator. Guess what? Gogo was spot on!
The video shows her calm focus and determination, proving that old-school methods still get the job done.
Mzansi reacts to brilliant gogo
The video on the TikTok account @lelonkadi gained traction with over 200,000 views and 490 comments.
Watch the video below:
The comments lit up with admiration, some curious about the career she had before retirement.
See some comments below:
@Masedi said:
"I looked at my grandmother but I didn’t judge her. 🫠"
@Ladypestledown commented:
"I know a top achiever when I see one. 🥹"
@accordingtopuse stated:
"Black women are the epitome of brilliance. 😍😍😍"
@user467122629429 mentioned:
"Gogo facing mathematics man to man. 🤞♥️ And ase product of cram pass forget about it."
@mlalo_B posted:
"IQ💯 Eye sight💯 Math's skills💯 Neatness💯"
@Thando wrote:
"It’s such a blessing for your mind to still be this brilliant at this age."
@kekhali typed:
"I couldn't even figure it out myself. 😅😅"
@mologalekate added:
"Granny of the year. 🥰"
