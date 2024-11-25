Global site navigation

“Epitome of Brilliance”: Granny’s Math Skills Shine While Helping With Her Grandkids’ Homework
“Epitome of Brilliance”: Granny’s Math Skills Shine While Helping With Her Grandkids’ Homework

by  Hilary Sekgota 2 min read
  • An 88-year-old gogo went viral for solving her grandkids’ division homework with impressive skill
  • The heartwarming TikTok clip, shows the granny confidently working out the problem on a calculator
  • Mzansi people on the platform are raving about her sharp mind and intelligence, proving age is just a number

A woman shared a TikTok video of her intelligent grandmother
An intelligent grandmother was captured solving her grandkids' homework. Image: @lelonkadi
Source: TikTok

Math homework? No problem for this sharp 88-year-old granny! In a TikTok video, the gogo tackled her grandkids’ tricky division homework, and let’s just say she aced it like a pro.

Granny's solves division equation

Armed with just a pen and a piece of paper, the granny confidently solved the division problem step by step. Not entirely convinced, a guy in the clip double-checked the answer using a calculator. Guess what? Gogo was spot on!

The video shows her calm focus and determination, proving that old-school methods still get the job done.

Mzansi reacts to brilliant gogo

The video on the TikTok account @lelonkadi gained traction with over 200,000 views and 490 comments.

Watch the video below:

The comments lit up with admiration, some curious about the career she had before retirement.

See some comments below:

@Masedi said:

"I looked at my grandmother but I didn’t judge her. 🫠"

@Ladypestledown commented:

"I know a top achiever when I see one. 🥹"

@accordingtopuse stated:

"Black women are the epitome of brilliance. 😍😍😍"

@user467122629429 mentioned:

"Gogo facing mathematics man to man. 🤞♥️ And ase product of cram pass forget about it."

@mlalo_B posted:

"IQ💯 Eye sight💯 Math's skills💯 Neatness💯"

@Thando wrote:

"It’s such a blessing for your mind to still be this brilliant at this age."

@kekhali typed:

"I couldn't even figure it out myself. 😅😅"

@mologalekate added:

"Granny of the year. 🥰"

