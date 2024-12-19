“What She Does to Feed Us”: Daughter Cries Watching Mom Work As Domestic Helper in Viral Video
- A young woman shared an emotional moment on TikTok watching her domestic worker mom at work
- The footage showed her mom cleaning on her knees and highlighted her resilience and hard work
- The heartfelt video inspired Mzansi people to admire the mom and cheer for the daughter’s future success
Nothing hits harder than seeing the hustle and sacrifices parents make for their kids. One young woman was overcome with emotions watching her mom work as a domestic helper
Young woman captures mom working hard
The daughter couldn’t hold back her tears, realising what her mother had to do to feed them.
She wrote in the caption, “I love you so much, mum!” to show gratitude. The video on the TikTok page @restherbanda got over 1.2 million views and tugged at viewers' heartstrings.
How to express appreciation to parents
Experts say children can express appreciation to their parents in several ways. Saying a simple "thank you" and giving a reason goes a long way in acknowledging parents' hard work.
"That cuts deep": Mom breaks down seeing daughter return with another car after accident, SA's moved
Watch the video below:
Video viral moves South African TikTokkers
Netizens flooded the comments with admiration for the mom. Many shared their love for their own hardworking parents.
See a few reactions below:
@Nelly suggested:
"You could have taken the mop and start helping her."
@KokiFIX shared:
"My mom worked as a domestic employee until retirement. I had to accept that it was her path in life. Even though I assisted her financially, she didn't wanna stop working."
@Lungie commented:
"This is me at 33 already working at the kitchen but I'm grateful for it. I'm looking after my 2 kids."
@SlymamakeAli stated:
"Mums should go straight to heaven. ☺️"
@darkplace3131 wrote:
"Sis, work hard in school and repay her."
3 Domestic worker stories that melted hearts
A generous boss gave her domestic worker a unique year-end function to show how much she appreciated her.
A helper went full protective mode when she realised a teenager at her workplace had a boyfriend.
A domestic worker got a brand new car from her thoughtful employers, and the video touched South Africans on TikTok.
