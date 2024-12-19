“I Love You Queen”: Young Woman Honours Her Security Guard Mother in Video

A young woman shared a TikTok video to honour her mother, who works as a security guard

The woman said that if it weren't for her mother's job, she wouldn't be able to have the lifestyle she lives

A young woman thanked her security guard mother. Images: @d.shayy_.

Source: Instagram

Parents dedicate themselves tirelessly to ensuring their families' future is stable and filled with opportunities. One woman, recognising her mother's sacrifices, chose to honour and appreciate her for taking on a job that added to her lifestyle.

Woman pays tribute to her mom

A Limpopo woman who uses the handle @shay_mops on TikTok uploaded a video sending love to her security guard mother. She noted that her mom's job helped her look amazing and enjoy an outgoing lifestyle.

The young Pedi woman wrote in her post's caption:

"I love you, Queen. Just live long until I can repay you for everything."

Watch the video below:

Duties of a security guard

According to the job search engine Indeed, a security guard protects a person or organisation/company in case of an incident. They should be able to pay close attention to detail and react appropriately in stressful situations.

The typical duties include the following:

Regularly patrolling and monitoring a company's premises to ensure a safe environment.

Detaining perpetrators and evicting trespassers within the law while waiting for the authorities to arrive.

Testing security systems.

Controlling the entrance and departure of employees, visitors and vehicles.

Looking out for unlawful activities or disruptions using surveillance cameras.

While some security guards work as a team, others work independently. They can also be freelancers, internal employees, or contractors from a security company.

