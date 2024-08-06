“Effortlessly Beautiful”: 5 Photos of Miss SA Finalist Chidimma Adetshina's Mesmerising Beauty
- The Miss South Africa 2024 top 11 finalist Chidimma Adetshina is a force to be reckoned with
- Despite the ongoing controversy surrounding her name, the young lady continues to serve fashion goals to her fans
- Briefly News takes a look at some of Chidimma's stunning looks that show her beauty and keeps applying pressure
Chidimma Adetshina continues to slay the beauty pageant arena as she battles it out for the Miss SA crown. Despite her critics, the stunner remains a hot contender for the top spot.
1. Chidimma Adetshina in the Forevernew SA spring collection
The Miss South Africa's top 11 finalists rocked a stunning white dress that oozed angelic vibes when she was introduced in the Forevernew SA spring collection.
2. Chidimma slays behind-the-scenes
The young hun did not stop there as she shared a snap showcasing herself behind the scenes while shooting the Miss South Africa show.
Not only was her hair on fleek, but the beauty also rocked a face beat that will put most of us to shame.
3. Adetshina rocks traditional-inspired fashion
The finalist, Chidimma slayed a traditional outfit that wowed many. While taking to her Instagram caption, the model simply said:
"I had the privilege to be dressed by @afi_sa in the week of us embracing our culture and our heritage."
4. Miss SA finalist is a natural beauty
Despite the online controversy, Chidimma's beauty and impressive fashion sense continue to win many people's hearts on the internet, and this time, she did it by simply rocking a blue top, long human hair and her flawless skin shined through.
5. Chidimma looks pretty in pink
The Miss SA contestants sparkled in a pink dress that took many people's breath away. She expressed how she loved wearing the garment:
"Cannot get over my dress," she captioned her post.
People are in awe of Chidimma Adetshina's beauty and fashion
The online community flocked to the comments section to gush on the Miss South Africa 2024 top 11 finalists for her stunning looks and beauty.
Renee_ramagondo simply said:
"Gorgeous girl! Love you."
Big_shante added:
"Breathtaking."
Onalenna_constantin commented:
"Effortlessly beautiful!"
Sammyheavens77 gushed over the hun beauty, saying:
"This face is lethal."
Brown.pearls wrote:
"Face card."
Source: Briefly News
