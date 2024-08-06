The Miss South Africa 2024 top 11 finalist Chidimma Adetshina is a force to be reckoned with

Despite the ongoing controversy surrounding her name, the young lady continues to serve fashion goals to her fans

Briefly News takes a look at some of Chidimma's stunning looks that show her beauty and keeps applying pressure

Chidimma Adetshina continues to slay the beauty pageant arena as she battles it out for the Miss SA crown. Despite her critics, the stunner remains a hot contender for the top spot.

Miss SA top 11 finalist Chidimma Adetshina's beauty and fashion sense impressed netizens. Image: chichi_vanessa.

Source: Instagram

1. Chidimma Adetshina in the Forevernew SA spring collection

The Miss South Africa's top 11 finalists rocked a stunning white dress that oozed angelic vibes when she was introduced in the Forevernew SA spring collection.

The young hun did not stop there as she shared a snap showcasing herself behind the scenes while shooting the Miss South Africa show.

Not only was her hair on fleek, but the beauty also rocked a face beat that will put most of us to shame.

3. Adetshina rocks traditional-inspired fashion

The finalist, Chidimma slayed a traditional outfit that wowed many. While taking to her Instagram caption, the model simply said:

"I had the privilege to be dressed by @afi_sa in the week of us embracing our culture and our heritage."

4. Miss SA finalist is a natural beauty

Despite the online controversy, Chidimma's beauty and impressive fashion sense continue to win many people's hearts on the internet, and this time, she did it by simply rocking a blue top, long human hair and her flawless skin shined through.

5. Chidimma looks pretty in pink

The Miss SA contestants sparkled in a pink dress that took many people's breath away. She expressed how she loved wearing the garment:

"Cannot get over my dress," she captioned her post.

People are in awe of Chidimma Adetshina's beauty and fashion

The online community flocked to the comments section to gush on the Miss South Africa 2024 top 11 finalists for her stunning looks and beauty.

Renee_ramagondo simply said:

"Gorgeous girl! Love you."

Big_shante added:

"Breathtaking."

Onalenna_constantin commented:

"Effortlessly beautiful!"

Sammyheavens77 gushed over the hun beauty, saying:

"This face is lethal."

Brown.pearls wrote:

"Face card."

Chidimma Adetshina slays in boxing gloves, ready to battle for Miss SA crown

Briefly News previously reported that Netball star Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina is unfazed by the criticism she's received in recent weeks. She continues focusing on her quest to be crowned the new Miss South Africa.

Adetshina has been listed among the top contenders to win the crown, but she's been dealing with backlash from some netizens on social media. The primary concern about her participation in the pageant is due to her parents' nationality, but she has been legally declared to compete.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News