The Western Cape government has closed its temporary repatriation centre in Epping, leaving close to 800 migrants stranded

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has now weighed in on the situation, noting that many people were not from the area

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the situation and the SAHRC's appeal, expressing unhappiness with the call

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The SA Human Rights Commission is urging the government to assist stranded migrants. Image: SA Human Rights Commission (Facebook)/ Ihsaan Haffejee (Getty Images)

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

WESTERN CAPE - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has appealed to the government to arrange temporary shelter for those left behind following the closure of a repatriation site in the Western Cape.

The Western Cape government shut down its temporary repatriation centre in Epping, leaving close to 800 migrants without official support. Those left behind were directed to seek assistance from their respective diplomatic missions, which the SAHRC is unhappy about.

Thousands of undocumented foreign nationals remain in the country following the unofficial national shutdown. March and March called for a shutdown on 30 June 2026, giving illegal immigrants until that day to leave the country.

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With many remaining behind, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma vowed that protests would be held every Thursday until the government did something.

SAHRC wants the government to assist

The closure has prompted the SAHRC to appeal to the government to arrange temporary shelter for those left behind. SAHRC Chairperson Reverend Andrew Christoffel "Chris" Nissen highlighted the complexity of the situation, noting that not all affected individuals are from Cape Town itself.

"We must understand where these people come from now. Some are coming from areas outside Cape Town, so the metropolitan people have been taken care of and are on buses to Musina. But here, people are from the outskirts of Cape Town," Nissen said.

Who is helping the stranded migrants?

With no official shelter in place, volunteers have stepped in to support the hundreds of people gathered at the former centre.

Humanitarian organisations and private donors are continuing to provide food and other forms of aid. The majority of those remaining are undocumented and have expressed uncertainty about what their next steps will be.

The situation isn't exclusive to the Western Cape, as thousands of Malawian migrants continue to gather at a temporary reception centre in Durban. Image: Ihsaan Haffejee

Source: Getty Images

South Africans are divided over responsibility

The situation has drawn a strong reaction on social media, with many questioning whether South African institutions should be bearing the burden at all.

Sizwe Mthombeni Duma asked:

"When does the Human Rights Commission attend to South African matters?"

Anna Ndlangamandla wrote:

"The Human Rights Commissioner must provide them with shelter. Why are they also pleading with the government?"

Zuzu Mhlonyane said:

"Human Rights Commission, please note Eastern Cape needs more clinics and hospitals, since you care so much about people's well-being."

Msizi Shaun Cwele added:

"This Human Rights Commission is very selective."

TA Nyama commented:

"Human Rights Commission is working with our taxes. I don't pay tax to fix Zimbabwe. I pay tax for a better South Africa."

Vuyeya R Ladybliss Mlondy wrote:

"The Human Rights Commission should communicate with Malawi, Zimbabwe, etc governments, not the SA government."

Gift of the Givers refuses to leave the repatriation site

Briefly News reported that Gift of the Givers committed to staying on the ground at the Epping repatriation centre in Cape Town.

The organisation vowed to remain until every remaining migrant, who is waiting to be repatriated goes back to their country.

The Epping centre has since officially closed, with remaining foreign nationals being transported by bus to processing facilities in Musina.

Source: Briefly News