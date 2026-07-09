A criminal complaint has been lodged against Acting National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane

The complaint centres on the R360 million South African Police Service (SAPS) tender awarded to Medicare24 Tshwane

National Police Commissioner Major General Fannie Masemola was suspended over his role in the very same tender

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A criminal complaint has been filed with the Hawks against Acting National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane. Image: Wikus de Wet/ Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - Public Interest SA has filed a criminal complaint with the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) targeting Acting National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane.

The complaint, alleging possible violations of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), is tied to the controversial R360 million South African Police Service (SAPS) Medicare24 Tshwane contract.

The procurement deal, awarded to a company owned by Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala, was subsequently cancelled after irregularities came to light, but by that point, approximately R48 million had already been disbursed to the service provider.

Dimpane's role under scrutiny

Public Interest SA argues that General Dimpane, who served as the SAPS Chief Financial Officer at the time the contract was active, carried statutory responsibility for financial oversight, internal controls and risk management.

The organisation contends there are reasonable grounds to investigate whether she neglected those obligations despite being aware of concerns and an ongoing internal audit.

The complaint draws on Dimpane's sworn testimony before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee and calls on the Hawks to obtain financial records, audit reports and system authorisation logs to determine whether criminal offences were committed under several provisions of the PFMA.

Questions around unequal treatment

Central to Public Interest SA's submission is the question of why General Dimpane has not faced charges when 16 other individuals connected to the Medicare24 contract are already being prosecuted. Among those accused is suspended National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola, who was placed on precautionary suspension on 23 April 2026, after which General Dimpane was appointed to the acting commissioner role.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane as Acting National Police Commissioner. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Public Interest SA was clear that filing the complaint does not constitute a finding of guilt, describing it instead as a request for an independent investigation aimed at safeguarding public funds and upholding the rule of law. The organisation urged the Hawks to pursue the matter without fear, favour or prejudice, and noted that further charges could follow if additional evidence surfaces.

Matlala pleads guilty in SAPS tender case

Briefly News reported that Cat Matlala entered a guilty plea in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

The controversial tenderpreneur appeared before the court facing charges of corruption, fraud, and money laundering.

Matlala struck a deal with the State, agreeing to providing evidence against other officers, in exchange for a lesser sentence.

Source: Briefly News