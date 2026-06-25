GAUTENG – Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala has entered a guilty plea in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

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Vusimuzi Matlala has pleaded guilty to various charges, including corruption. fraud and money laundering. Image: @CrimeWatch_RSA

Source: Twitter

The controversial tenderpreneur appeared before the court on 25 June 2026, facing charges of corruption, fraud, money laundering, and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

The charges were related to a R228 million tender awarded to Matlala’s Medicare24 Tshwane District company. Matlala was charged alongside two companies and several senior members of the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Matlala enters into a plea deal

While the officers, who include National Police Commissioner, Major General Fannie Masemola, will still appear before court, Matlala entered into a plea deal with the National Prosecuting Authority.

He also pleaded on behalf of the two corporate entities he represents, Medicare24 Tshwane District Pty Ltd and Luxo Africa Brand Investments (Pty) Ltd.

The full details of the plea deal have not yet been made public as yet, but it is understood that there will be a deviation from the prescribed minimum sentence. The State also reserves the right to bring further charges.

Source: Briefly News