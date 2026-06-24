GAUTENG – Three Lesotho nationals have been arrested in connection with the deadly mass shooting at Jumpers informal settlement in Cleveland.

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Three foreign nationals have been arrested for the Cleveland mass shooting. Image: Emmanuel Croset

Source: Getty Images

A total of nine men and four women were declared dead after gunmen opened fire at the settlement on the night of 9 June 2026. Fourteen people were injured in the shooting as well.

Police launched a manhunt for the suspects and have now arrested three people following an intensive investigation involving specialised law enforcement units.

Suspects arrested at KwaMaiMai informal settlement

Speaking about the shooting, police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said that three Lesotho nationals had been arrested. The men, who are aged 26, 32 and 36, were arrested on Tuesday, 23 June 2026.

Colonel Nevhuhulwi explained that the officers found the men at the KwaMaiMai informal settlement.

"One was found with more than 100 rounds of 9mm live ammunition at his house," the colonel said.

She added that investigations would continue as they search for additional suspects believed to have been involved in the deadly attack. The three men are expected to appear before the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 25 June 2026, where they will face charges of murder and attempted murder.

Source: Briefly News