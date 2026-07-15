The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry was due to hear evidence from North West businessman Suliman Carrim on 15 July 2026

The African National Congress member was reportedly receiving treatment out of the province following a medical emergency in April

Evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson noted that whistleblowers reported seeing Carrim in public settings, despite him reportedly being sick

Suliman Carrim was reportedly spotted having lunch at a mall in the Western Cape, despite being too sick to testify at the Madlanga Commission. Image: Nthabiseng Nhlapo

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Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - Businessman Suliman Carrim’s claims of illness have been thrown into serious doubt after whistleblowers allegedly spotted him at a shopping centre in the Western Cape.

The African National Congress (ANC) member had been scheduled to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria, but failed to do so, citing medical treatment he was receiving outside Gauteng.

Carrim's absence from the witness stand has stretched over several months. He first collapsed at a Johannesburg gym following a suspected heart attack, which led to his immediate hospitalisation and forced the postponement of his scheduled continuation of evidence in April. He has not returned to testify since that incident.

Whistleblowers place Carrim at Woolworths in the Western Cape

Speaking about Carrim’s failure to appear, evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson raised concerns about a "clear abuse of the process."

Chaskalson told the hearing that the Commission had received whistleblower reports indicating Carrim visited a shopping centre in the Western Cape, entered a Woolworths store, and subsequently went for lunch with his entourage.

He also said that the Commission subpoenaed the mall for CCTV footage, which they planned to view to ascertain whether it was indeed the North West businessman. Based on those reports, Chaskalson submitted that Carrim was taking liberties with the Commission and called for the matter to stand down until Friday morning.

Commissioner Khumalo pressed for further clarity, specifically wanting to know whether Carrim had flown from the North West to Cape Town or had driven there, underscoring the Commission's intention to scrutinise his movements in detail.

Source: Briefly News