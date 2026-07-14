Mamelodi Sundowns have been linked with Nigerian defender Olisa Ndah, who left Kaizer Chiefs at the end of the 2026/27 season as a free agent

A delay is creating a significant stumbling block in the Brazilians' pursuit of the former Orlando Pirates centre-back this summer

Ndah risks starting the new season without a club if he waits for South African citizenship, which is only set to begin processing in September

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Mamelodi Sundowns' pursuit of Nigerian international Olisa Ndah has hit a significant snag, with a citizenship delay threatening to derail what would have been a straightforward signing for the Tshwane giants.

Ndah, a towering centre-back with more than 81 appearances across all competitions during five seasons at Orlando Pirates, was released by the Sea Robbers in January in what was widely regarded as a surprise decision.

He subsequently joined Kaizer Chiefs on a short-term deal under coach Gavin Hunt but departed at the end of the 2026/27 campaign and is currently without a club.

Citizenship delay the key stumbling block

According to Soccer Laduma, the core issue lies in how Sundowns would need to register Ndah. The club is keen to process his registration as a local player, but his application for South African citizenship is only expected to begin in September and could take several weeks to finalise.

"Sundowns would want to register Ndah as a local, but that process of getting South African citizenship is only set to start in September, and it's likely to take a few weeks," Soccer Laduma reported.

Registering him as a foreigner in the interim is not a straightforward option either. Sundowns' five allotted foreign slots are currently occupied by Marcelo Allende, Nuno Santos, Brayan Leon, Arthur Sales and Miguel Reisinho. While Reisinho is expected to leave, freeing up one spot, the club is understood to be targeting another South American player for that vacancy in the upcoming season.

That set of circumstances leaves Ndah with little room to manoeuvre if he wants to be registered and playing from the start of the new campaign.

Ndah's options are narrowing

Soccer Laduma concluded that the defender is unlikely to sit out several months waiting for citizenship to come through.

"Waiting to get South African citizenship would mean he has to spend a few months without a club before making a return to the pitch, and it's unlikely he is going to wait," the publication noted.

Ndah brought considerable silverware to Pirates during his time in Soweto, winning four MTN8 titles with the club. Sundowns' interest in him stems from their preference for experienced defenders at the heart of their backline, but unless a workable registration solution is found, the deal may not materialise before the season kicks off.

Source: Briefly News