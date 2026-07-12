Chippa United confirmed Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali returned to the club after his mid-season exit earlier this year

Nwabali left the Chilli Boys during a critical relegation battle following Nigeria's bronze medal win at AFCON in Morocco

A football analyst while chatting with Briefly News slammed the Nigerian shot-stopper for returning to the Premier Soccer League

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Chippa United have confirmed that Nigerian international goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has rejoined the club, ending months of speculation about his future ahead of the 2026/27 Betway Premiership season.

Nwabali departed the Eastern Cape outfit earlier this year following his return from the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where Nigeria's Super Eagles claimed the bronze medal by defeating Egypt in a penalty shootout.

His departure proved particularly disruptive, arriving at a point when Chippa were deep in a relegation fight and in desperate need of stability between the posts.

Msibi steps up in Nwabali's absence

With their first-choice goalkeeper gone, Chippa turned to Dumisani Msibi, who rose to the occasion and delivered a strong run of form to close out the campaign.

The deputy keeper recorded five clean sheets during that period and was handed the captain's armband, a reflection of the confidence the technical staff placed in him. His performances were so impressive that he attracted attention at national team level, drawing interest from Bafana Bafana selectors.

Beyond Nwabali's return, the Chilli Boys have also made significant changes to their pre-season recruitment plans. The club had previously been linked with former Polokwane City goalkeeper Brian Bwire, but have since reversed that decision. A similar U-turn was made regarding Bongani Sam, with Chippa stepping back from what had appeared to be an imminent signing.

The combination of Nwabali's return and the abandoned pursuit of two alternative goalkeepers suggests the club moved quickly to secure their preferred option once a deal became possible. How Nwabali and Msibi will share responsibilities in the upcoming season remains to be seen, given the form Msibi demonstrated in the final stretch of the previous campaign.

Nwabali criticised for returning to Chippa United

Football analyst, Uche Anuma, in an exclusive interview with Briefly News, criticised Nwabali for returning to Chippa United after just six months.

"Nwabali was wrong to have left Chippa United the way he did six months ago, and if I am the one in charge of Chippa, I might not accept him back, it's just like he has ate his cake and have it," he said.

"If he had his wish of getting a move to Europe or another top club would he have considered to come back? He's just finding a way to return to the Super Eagles after losing his spot due to lack of club football.

"The 2027 Africa Cup of Nations is coming and I guess he would want to be back to the Nigerian team."

Bafana Bafana star dumps Kaizer Chiefs

Briefly News also reported that a South African international has decided to leave Kaizer Chiefs for a new club in Europe after a tremendous performance in the just-concluded season.

The Bafana Bafana star is expected to be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season with his new club.

Source: Briefly News