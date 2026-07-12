Chippa United officially confirmed Stanley Nwabali's return to the club as preparations for the new season got underway

The Nigerian goalkeeper's earlier departure from the Chilli Boys had surprised many fans following his standout AFCON 2023 campaign

A football analyst, in an exclusive interview with Briefly News, aired his views on Nwabali's return to the Premier Soccer League

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Nigerian international goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has returned to Chippa United, with the club officially confirming the signing as the Chilli Boys begin pre-season preparations under head coach Brandon Truter for the 2026/27 campaign.

The 30-year-old's return follows reports that he had been spotted training with the Port Elizabeth-based side in recent days.

Chippa United welcome Nwabali back

In an official statement, Chippa United confirmed the return of Nwabali on Sunday, July 12, 2026.

"Chippa United Football Club is delighted to welcome Stanley Nwabali back to the Chilli Boys. After taking time away, Stanley Nwabali returns to the Eastern Cape, and we are pleased to welcome him back to the club."

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Nwabali's initial exit from Chippa had come as a surprise to many, particularly given the form he showed on the continental stage. The shot-stopper was a standout performer for Nigeria at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, playing a pivotal role as the Super Eagles secured a bronze medal following a penalty shootout win over Egypt.

His comeback appears to have prompted a shift in the club's transfer strategy. According to reports by iDiski Times, Chippa have stepped back from moves to sign former Polokwane City goalkeeper Brian Bwire and defender Bongani Sam, with Nwabali's arrival seemingly resolving their goalkeeping requirements ahead of the new season.

Truter's squad will be looking to build on their previous campaign as the Chilli Boys set their sights on a more competitive showing in the Premier Soccer League next season.

Thoughts on Nwabali's return to Chippa United

Nigerian football analyst, Michael Afolayan, during an exclusive chat with Briefly News, commented on Nwabali's return to the South African league after his initial decision to leave the Chilli Boys during the January transfer window.

"It's good for him as he has been without a club for the past six to seven months and has lost his place in the Nigerian national team," he said.

"He might not get the same special treatment he had in his first spell at the club, but he is definitely a good addition to the club."

Source: Briefly News