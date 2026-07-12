Betway Premiership side Chippa United announced the re-signing of Nigerian goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali

Nwabali left the Chilli Boys in February 2026 after requesting a transfer mid-season, spending several months as a free agent

A football analyst, while speaking with Briefly News, shared a possible reason the Nigerian international returned to Chippa United

Chippa United have confirmed the return of Nigerian international goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali to the Gqeberha-based club, with the announcement made on Sunday, 12 July 2026, ahead of the 2026/27 Betway Premiership season.

The 29-year-old has penned a new deal with the Chilli Boys just five months after his exit, ending a period in which he remained without a club following unsuccessful links to teams in Europe and Saudi Arabia.

Nwabali's mid-season exit and free agent

Nwabali departed Chippa United in February 2026 after formally requesting to leave the club while the season was still under way. Chairman Chippa Mpengesi granted his request, allowing him to pursue what many expected would be a move abroad.

His standout performances at the recent CAF Africa Cup of Nations had attracted considerable attention from overseas clubs, but no transfer agreement was reached. He spent several months as a free agent before ultimately deciding to return to familiar surroundings in the Eastern Cape.

Nwabali originally joined Chippa United in 2022, arriving from Nigerian Premier Football League side Katsina United. Over the course of his first spell at the club, he became the undisputed first-choice goalkeeper, accumulating more than 75 appearances across all competitions and registering 25 clean sheets. His consistency between the posts made him one of the more reliable figures in the Betway Premiership during that period.

His decision to re-sign with Chippa signals a pragmatic approach to reigniting his career at club level, with the Gqeberha outfit providing a platform where he has previously thrived.

Why Nwabali returned to Chippa United

Nigerian football analyst, Godwin Ikechukwu, in a chat with Briefly News, provided the possible reason Nwabali returned to the Premier Soccer League despite leaving the same Chippa United six months ago.

"Nwabali's move back to Chippa United is a bit unexpected and not what many saw coming especially when he made the rash decision to leave in February," he said.

"This move is more like the Nigerian goalkeeper trying to save face after losing his spot in the Super Eagles and Chippa United were willing to rescue his career after months in the wilderness."

Bafana Bafana star dumps Kaizer Chiefs

Briefly News also reported that a South African international has decided to leave Kaizer Chiefs for a new club in Europe after a tremendous performance in the just-concluded season.

The Bafana Bafana star is expected to be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season with his new club.

Source: Briefly News