SAFA has been roasted online after another official Banyana Banyana Instagram account surfaced ahead of WAFCON

Supporters flooded social media with jokes and criticism after spotting SAFA's latest Instagram account switch

The online backlash erupted just hours before Banyana Banyana begin their WAFCON campaign in Morocco

SAFA faced widespread ridicule after a viral post highlighted another official Banyana Banyana Instagram account before WAFCON, sparking jokes, criticism and questions from fans. Image: safa.net

Source: Twitter

South African Football Association (SAFA) has come under heavy criticism after football fans reacted to the emergence of another official Banyana Banyana Instagram account just hours before the team's opening Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) match against Tanzania.

The issue gained widespread attention on Monday, 27 July, after X user @DeeRolaz shared screenshots showing that Banyana Banyana's updates were being posted from a different Instagram account. The post quickly went viral, attracting hundreds of thousands of views and triggering a flood of reactions, with many supporters asking the same question: "Did they lose it again?"

Viral post puts SAFA in the spotlight

The discussion began when @DeeRolaz posted screenshots comparing the inactive @banyana_banyana Instagram account with @banyanyabanyana_official, which is now carrying updates from Morocco ahead of Banyana Banyana's WAFCON opener.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"SAFA media team is something else. Did they forget the password of the verified Banyana IG account with 62k followers and just decided to create another account?" the user wrote.

The post quickly spread across X, with supporters debating how another official account had appeared and questioning the federation's social media management.

Fans roast SAFA over latest account

Many supporters responded with humour, while others expressed frustration over what they viewed as another administrative blunder.

@tshepiixx wrote:

"Did they lose it AGAIN? 😭😭😭"

@IncogReloaded commented:

"Third account. 😂 Whose details are even being used to create these accounts if they can't be recovered using those same details? Also, how can an entire SAFA not reach out to Meta to escalate the account recovery?"

@osiristhe1 said:

"An absolute mess, the account was probably started by an agency or contractor who kept the logins."

@GoalMatip_ wrote:

"It will probably happen again. This is what happens when you don't have competent people in certain roles. This is a rookie error."

@PharahBanks added:

"Also this is like the 3rd account now ☹️ how embarrassing."

@Noxxcee questioned:

"Haibo, even if they forgot. They can just contact Facebook to retrieve their old account. It would be easy for them to verify that they are the rightful owners of the account. This is silly."

@Deskhamz wrote:

"How difficult must it be to find people who aren't inept at their jobs there."

@Informally_Yaya commented:

"There's no level of incompetence that surprises us anymore… like what is it going to take to get a regime change, their failure is constantly overshadowed by the national teams doing well but at an administrative level shambles."

Another user, @ChefOtis, urged supporters not to lose sight of the football.

"Today is literally MD-1 for Banyana at WAFCON 26 and the focus should be on supporting the ladies not a Social Media Account."

Focus shifts to WAFCON opener

The social media debate unfolded just hours before Banyana Banyana's opening Group C fixture against Tanzania in Morocco.

While the online discussion centred on SAFA's social media accounts, many supporters said they hoped attention would soon return to the players as they begin their quest to win the Women's Africa Cup of Nations for the second time.

Government rallies support for Banyana Banyana's WAFCON campaign

Briefly News also reported that the South African government has urged the nation to get behind Banyana Banyana as the team begins its 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Morocco.

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) encouraged supporters to wear the national colours as part of the Banyana Fridays campaign and back the team throughout the tournament.

Source: Briefly News