Grace Mondlana threw a birthday party for her dog Kai, inviting family and friends to celebrate the milestone

A 'PLEASE! NO PHOTOS' sign spotted on her big mirror in her home video sparked widespread backlash online

Guests and social media users questioned how Grace could share her space with millions but ban photos from loved ones

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Grace Mondlana's 'No Photos' rule has angered people online. Image: grace_mondlana

Source: Instagram

TikTok content creator Grace Mondlana has landed in hot water after footage from her dog Kai's first birthday party revealed a "PLEASE! NO PHOTOS 📷" sign posted on her mirror. This rule did not go down well with Mzansi at all.

The South African content creator, who boasts millions of followers online, invited family and friends to celebrate the occasion on 26 July 2026. The party itself was already drawing raised eyebrows from some corners of the internet, but it was the no-photography notice in her home that truly set social media alight.

Fans slam Grace Mondlana

X user @Jesicantimbana was among the first to call out what many saw as a contradiction. She pointed out that Grace regularly shares her living space with over three million followers online, making the privacy rule feel selective at best and insulting at worst, especially when directed at people she considers family and friends.

"Inviting people to your house for your dog's party and don't want them to take pictures on the mirror coz it's your 'personal space' that you've been sharing with 3M people online is crazy," @Jesicantimbana wrote.

Grace has previously faced criticism for hosting the lavish dog birthday party, but this latest development added a fresh layer of controversy to the story.

Mzansi slams party rules

The post quickly gained traction, with many agreeing that the sign crossed a line. Here is what people had to say:

@MmaOreo: "Being Grace's family member and friend is a sport shame 🤣🤣🤣"

@Jesicantimbana: "Extreme I swear 🤜🏾🤣"

@ChildofGod7rf3: "Money makes people arrogant"

@Jesicantimbana: "That's true, hey"

@glamfika: "She is being inconsiderate and disrespectful to people she calls friends and family."

@Jesicantimbana: "Very disrespectful, coz that's not a personal space that she hasn't shared with her followers"

Grace Mondlana needs a stylist

In a previous report from Briefly News, Grace Mondlana is looking for help with elevating her personal style and announced that she was on the hunt for a personal stylist.

Taking to her social media pages, the award-winning influencer emphasised that fashion is not her strong suit, and that she wears what she likes.

Source: Briefly News