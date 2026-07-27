SA Model Says Mentioning His Nationality to Black Foreigners Abroad Now Feels Risky
- A South African model living abroad said he has started gauging where people are from before revealing his own nationality
- He revealed that encounters over the past three weeks had become overwhelming, with people demanding he explain xenophobic violence in SA
- South Africans online were divided, with some refusing to hide their nationality and others admitting they claim to be from Botswana or Zimbabwe
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A South African model has opened up about the growing discomfort he feels when revealing his nationality to other black Africans while living abroad. In a post shared on 26 July 2026, Denetric Malope described the experience as unsettling. He said:
"It's slowly becoming scary to mention you're South African to other black foreigners abroad; you just never know how they'll react!"
Malope, who has been posting about his experiences overseas, added that he now asks people where they are from first before sharing his own origins. He said the past three weeks had been particularly intense, with people approaching him in anger and expecting him to personally account for xenophobic attacks happening back home in South Africa. He noted that, fortunately, he had another South African with him during one of those encounters.
Explaining SA's violence to angry strangers
Denetric Malope said being stopped and confronted had become exhausting. Having to constantly explain the situation in South Africa to strangers who are already upset about it has taken a toll. His post quickly drew hundreds of thousands of views, and South Africans at home and abroad weighed in strongly.
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Mzansi divided over whether to hide their roots
South Africans had a lot to say in response to Malope's tweet:
Sdudlacious wrote:
"They should be angry at the government, not you."
LadyM1306 said:
"A friend of mine told me that last week. He says he tells them he's from Botswana because mentioning that you're South African is now risky."
MambheleM fired back:
"I will never ever be scared to mention I'm South African. People must take accountability."
SoftZozo declared:
"Trust me, here in England I walk around wearing Boks shirt, Bafana shirt, and Orlando Pirates shirt. I dare you to say bad things about my country."
CurtisKaZwide advised:
"You shouldn't be scared. Nothing will happen to you. Hold a conversation and clarify misconceptions."
Abelpter pushed back firmly:
"Dear Xenophobic South Africans home and abroad. You guys are not the victims in this story."
Tshenoo_ offered context:
"My explanation is simple. What is happening in Europe with the anti-immigration is what is happening in South Africa."
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Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za