Sean "Diddy" Combs was reportedly involved in a physical altercation with another inmate at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey

The reported fight allegedly broke out after another inmate disrespected the music mogul before punches were exchanged

The incident could reportedly affect Diddy's projected release date if prison officials find he was the aggressor

Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegedly got into a brawl behind bars. Image: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Sean "Diddy" Combs has reportedly been involved in a physical altercation with a fellow inmate at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey.

According to TMZ, the incident took place this week after another inmate allegedly disrespected the disgraced music mogul. Rather than walking away, Combs reportedly confronted the inmate, leading to a fight before prison staff intervened.

Diddy reportedly placed in solitary confinement

Sources told TMZ that the two inmates exchanged shoves and punches before correctional officers stepped in to separate them. The publication reported that Combs "held his own" during the altercation.

Following the incident, Diddy was reportedly placed in solitary confinement. It remains unclear whether he is still being held there.

The reported fight could also have consequences for his prison sentence. Combs is currently expected to be released in February 2028 after receiving credit for good behaviour. However, if prison officials conclude that he was the aggressor, he could lose those credits, potentially delaying his release.

Prison officials remain tight-lipped

When contacted by TMZ, officials at FCI Fort Dix declined to comment on the alleged incident.

A prison representative said they could not disclose internal information relating to inmates in their custody because it is not considered public information.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons also reiterated that it does not comment on disciplinary matters or other information involving individual inmates due to privacy, safety and security concerns.

At the time TMZ published its report, Diddy's representatives had not responded to requests for comment.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegedly landed in trouble after a prison brawl. Image: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Diddy puts star island mansion on sale

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Sean 'Diddy' Combs has listed his Star Island mansion in Miami Beach for sale for $55 million.

The listing sparked widespread discussion on social media, with users sharing jokes and theories about the luxury property.

Source: Briefly News