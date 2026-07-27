Sean 'Diddy' Combs Reportedly Placed in Solitary Confinement After Prison Fight With Fellow Inmate
- Sean "Diddy" Combs was reportedly involved in a physical altercation with another inmate at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey
- The reported fight allegedly broke out after another inmate disrespected the music mogul before punches were exchanged
- The incident could reportedly affect Diddy's projected release date if prison officials find he was the aggressor
Sean "Diddy" Combs has reportedly been involved in a physical altercation with a fellow inmate at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey.
According to TMZ, the incident took place this week after another inmate allegedly disrespected the disgraced music mogul. Rather than walking away, Combs reportedly confronted the inmate, leading to a fight before prison staff intervened.
Diddy reportedly placed in solitary confinement
Sources told TMZ that the two inmates exchanged shoves and punches before correctional officers stepped in to separate them. The publication reported that Combs "held his own" during the altercation.
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Following the incident, Diddy was reportedly placed in solitary confinement. It remains unclear whether he is still being held there.
The reported fight could also have consequences for his prison sentence. Combs is currently expected to be released in February 2028 after receiving credit for good behaviour. However, if prison officials conclude that he was the aggressor, he could lose those credits, potentially delaying his release.
Prison officials remain tight-lipped
When contacted by TMZ, officials at FCI Fort Dix declined to comment on the alleged incident.
A prison representative said they could not disclose internal information relating to inmates in their custody because it is not considered public information.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons also reiterated that it does not comment on disciplinary matters or other information involving individual inmates due to privacy, safety and security concerns.
At the time TMZ published its report, Diddy's representatives had not responded to requests for comment.
Diddy puts star island mansion on sale
Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Sean 'Diddy' Combs has listed his Star Island mansion in Miami Beach for sale for $55 million.
The listing sparked widespread discussion on social media, with users sharing jokes and theories about the luxury property.
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Source: Briefly News
Tayananiswa Zvikaramba (Editor) Tayananiswa Zvikaramba is an entertainment writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula (2016-2022) and iHarare (2022-2025). He holds a BA Honours in Archaeology from the University of Zimbabwe (2010-2013), YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023). Email: tayananiswa.zvikaramba@briefly.co.za