Former Reality TV Star Mel Viljoen Responds to Happy Simelane's R1 Million Defamation Threat
- Happy Simelane sent Mel Viljoen a letter of demand on 14 July 2026, threatening a R1 million lawsuit over alleged defamatory social media posts
- Viljoen's legal team denied all allegations of defamation, sparking a back-and-forth exchange of lawyers' letters between the two parties
- Viljoen's lawyers offered a ceasefire of sorts on 22 July, but stopped short of issuing any apology to Simelane
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The legal battle between reality TV personality Mel Viljoen and businesswoman Happy Simelane has taken a sharp new turn, with both sides trading lawyers' letters over a R1 million defamation demand. Simelane fired the first legal shot on 14 July 2026, instructing her attorneys to formally demand damages from Viljoen, accusing her of running a sustained defamatory campaign through social media posts and public statements that damaged her reputation.
Simelane gave Viljoen seven days to remove the offending posts, issue a public apology, and cease all further statements. Failure to comply, she warned, would result in an interdict application, a R1 million damages claim, and a punitive costs order that would require Viljoen to foot the legal bill.
What Mel Viljoen allegedly said about Happy Simelane
The dispute is rooted in statements Viljoen made linking Simelane to convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester, and alleging that Simelane had defrauded clients during her time as a multi-level network marketer. Simelane flatly denied both claims, arguing that Viljoen was attempting to redirect public attention away from the controversy surrounding her own Tammy Taylor franchise business.
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Lawyers dig in on both sides
Viljoen's legal team responded on 17 July, rejecting all defamation allegations and pointing out what they described as a contradiction between two letters Simelane's attorneys had sent. Simelane's team clarified on 20 July that only the second letter, containing the interdict threat and damages claim, was valid. The first, they said, had been sent in error and was subsequently revoked. Despite the clarification, Simelane still held Viljoen to a compliance deadline of Tuesday, 21 July.
On 22 July, Viljoen's legal team offered a conditional ceasefire. Without admitting any wrongdoing or malicious intent, they indicated that Viljoen would stop making statements about Simelane, provided Simelane agreed to do the same. No apology was forthcoming from Viljoen's side.
Simelane said on Friday that she would consult her legal team the following week to decide on her next move.
Happy Simelane threatens court protest
Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Happy Simelane threatened to stage a protest outside Peet Viljoen’s next court appearance.
Simelane previously accused the Viljoens of defrauding her of approximately R2.8 million through a failed Tammy Taylor franchise licence agreement.
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Source: Briefly News
Tayananiswa Zvikaramba (Editor) Tayananiswa Zvikaramba is an entertainment writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula (2016-2022) and iHarare (2022-2025). He holds a BA Honours in Archaeology from the University of Zimbabwe (2010-2013), YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023). Email: tayananiswa.zvikaramba@briefly.co.za