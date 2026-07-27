Fadiel Adams pressed criminal charges against IDAC investigator Dylan Perumal at Wellington police station

Adams accuses Perumal of allowing investigator Brian Padayachee to reveal case merits at the Madlanga Commission before full court disclosure

Adams is also filing a separate complaint with the Inspecting Judge of IDAC against Perumal and his investigation team

Fadiel Adams acted against an IDAC investigator. Image: @Constitution_94

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA — National Coloured Commission (NCC) Fadiel Adams has laid criminal charges against Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) investigator Dylan Perumal and members of his team, citing alleged procedural failures and improper conduct during the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. The case was registered at Wellington Police Station on 25 July 2026, according to a report by Patricia Morgan-Mashale of Inqubeko Media.

Adams, who recently defended himself, alleges that Perumal deliberately undermined a sub judice matter by permitting investigator Brian Padayachee to disclose the merits of an ongoing court case during proceedings at the Madlanga Commission, before the state had made a full disclosure in court. Adams contends this amounted to a serious breach of legal procedure.

Adams targets Perumal with dual complaints

Beyond the criminal charges, Adams intends to escalate the matter by submitting a formal complaint to the Inspecting Judge of IDAC, targeting both Perumal and his investigation team directly. The dual-track approach signals Adams' intent to pursue accountability through multiple channels simultaneously.

See the original Inqubeko Media post on X:

Social media reacts to the development

The charges drew sharp and varied reactions online, with several users questioning Adams' motives.

@TendayiZinyama wrote:

"He must also press charges against himself on how he also got hold of sensitive, classified crime intelligence procurement documents that started the whole fiasco"

@M3ntvl3lchemy offered a different reading of the situation:

"They aren't fighting each other. I believe Adams initiated this case hoping that he and Perumal would be prohibited from discussing the investigations within IDAC since he filed a case against them."

@Bus1nessG3nius was blunt in his assessment:

"Are we serious right now? Fadiel is attempting to escape scrutiny, but he is bringing it back in truckloads."

@uMaster_Sandz remarked:

"They are now fighting each other 😭🤣"

@hodmudau added:

"I like how the Madlanga Commission dismantled the cabal and turned it against each other."

Andrea Johnson denies influencing Adams' complaint

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the testimony of IDAC head Andrea Johnson at the Madlanga Commission regarding allegations of improper targeting of senior Crime Intelligence officers. Johnson's assertion that her unit did not influence the complaint from MP Fadiel Adams raised significant questions about the integrity of the investigation process

Source: Briefly News