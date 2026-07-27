Fadiel Adams Lays Charges Against IDAC Investigator Dylan Perumal Over Madlanga Commission Testimony
- Fadiel Adams pressed criminal charges against IDAC investigator Dylan Perumal at Wellington police station
- Adams accuses Perumal of allowing investigator Brian Padayachee to reveal case merits at the Madlanga Commission before full court disclosure
- Adams is also filing a separate complaint with the Inspecting Judge of IDAC against Perumal and his investigation team
SOUTH AFRICA — National Coloured Commission (NCC) Fadiel Adams has laid criminal charges against Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) investigator Dylan Perumal and members of his team, citing alleged procedural failures and improper conduct during the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. The case was registered at Wellington Police Station on 25 July 2026, according to a report by Patricia Morgan-Mashale of Inqubeko Media.
Adams, who recently defended himself, alleges that Perumal deliberately undermined a sub judice matter by permitting investigator Brian Padayachee to disclose the merits of an ongoing court case during proceedings at the Madlanga Commission, before the state had made a full disclosure in court. Adams contends this amounted to a serious breach of legal procedure.
Adams targets Perumal with dual complaints
Beyond the criminal charges, Adams intends to escalate the matter by submitting a formal complaint to the Inspecting Judge of IDAC, targeting both Perumal and his investigation team directly. The dual-track approach signals Adams' intent to pursue accountability through multiple channels simultaneously.
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Social media reacts to the development
The charges drew sharp and varied reactions online, with several users questioning Adams' motives.
@TendayiZinyama wrote:
"He must also press charges against himself on how he also got hold of sensitive, classified crime intelligence procurement documents that started the whole fiasco"
@M3ntvl3lchemy offered a different reading of the situation:
"They aren't fighting each other. I believe Adams initiated this case hoping that he and Perumal would be prohibited from discussing the investigations within IDAC since he filed a case against them."
@Bus1nessG3nius was blunt in his assessment:
"Are we serious right now? Fadiel is attempting to escape scrutiny, but he is bringing it back in truckloads."
@uMaster_Sandz remarked:
"They are now fighting each other 😭🤣"
@hodmudau added:
"I like how the Madlanga Commission dismantled the cabal and turned it against each other."
Andrea Johnson denies influencing Adams' complaint
In a related article, Briefly News reported on the testimony of IDAC head Andrea Johnson at the Madlanga Commission regarding allegations of improper targeting of senior Crime Intelligence officers. Johnson's assertion that her unit did not influence the complaint from MP Fadiel Adams raised significant questions about the integrity of the investigation process
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za