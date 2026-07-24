Businessman Suliman Carrim's legal counsel confirmed at the Madlanga Commission that he visited a Western Cape shopping mall despite claiming ill health

Carrim's advocate argued against broadcasting CCTV footage of the outing, calling it unnecessary and inappropriate

Evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson had previously raised concerns that Carrim was taking liberties with the commission

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Suliman Carrim's admission angered South Africans. Images: TruthPanther/ X and FG Trade/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

PRETORIA — Businessman Suliman Carrim's legal team conceded before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Friday, 25 July 2026, that he had visited a Western Cape shopping mall, even as he cited medical incapacity as grounds for his repeated absence from the proceedings.

Advocate Kameel Premhid, representing Carrim, told the commission that broadcasting CCTV footage of the visit would be "inappropriate", "unnecessary" and would not serve a "legitimate purpose" in the inquiry, according to legal reporter Karyn Maughan.

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Carrim's medical claims under scrutiny

The North West businessman has sought postponements on multiple occasions, citing health complications following a reported heart attack in April 2026. His legal team has maintained that his condition remains fluid, supported by biweekly sworn medical updates.

Whistleblower reports had previously alleged that Carrim was spotted shopping at Woolworths and dining at a restaurant accompanied by an entourage while simultaneously claiming to be unfit to testify. Evidence leaders subsequently subpoenaed hospital records, medical staff, and security footage from the shopping centre to investigate whether his public outings contradicted the medical grounds submitted to the commission.

Commission previously denied in camera request

Chief evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson had already raised red flags about Carrim's conduct after receiving corroborated eyewitness accounts of his movements in the Western Cape, as well as reports of social gatherings in the North West region.

The commission has not been lenient towards Carrim in recent months. An earlier application by his legal team to allow him to testify in camera was formally rejected, with the commission ruling that all proceedings and testimony must continue in open public session in Pretoria.

Netizens not happy with Carrim

South Africans following the commission online reacted sharply to Friday's development.

@sparx_ltd wrote:

"Admitting after removes his argument of 'unnecessary' or 'inappropriate' because had it not been for that, he wouldn't have admitted. I hope the chairman sees through this nonsense and orders that the CCTV be flighted and we all see how sick he really was at the mall."

@Martin_Menyatso commented:

"It only goes to show that the only thing 'sick' here is the 'sick note'! As for Carrim, he's fit to run a marathon. The man is just playing the system for a fool!"

@MMSinthehouse_1 offered a different view:

"If he agrees that he went shopping, it is only fair that they don't play the video."

Madlanga Commission's Witness K arrested

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the arrest of Witness K by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate in connection with the R14.9 million precious stones heist. This arrest follows her testimony at the Madlanga Commission, where she revealed her involvement in a scheme orchestrated by a high-ranking police official.

Source: Briefly News