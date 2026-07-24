NCC MP Fadiel Adams responded publicly to mounting criticism linked to his name mentions at the Madlanga Commission in a viral video

Adams argued that racial double standards exist in South Africa, claiming Coloured and Indian people face different treatment on social media

Social media users accused Adams of playing the race card to divert attention from core issues at the commission

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MP Fadiel Adams (right)has defended himself amid criticism over the Madlanga Commission (left). Images: @newslivesa/X and Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — NCC Member of Parliament Fadiel Adams has publicly pushed back against the criticism directed at him following repeated references to his name at the Madlanga Commission, delivering a pointed address in a video that has since circulated widely online.

This comes after National Coloured Congress MP Fadiel Adams laid charges against Crime Intelligence officer Dumisani Khumalo and other officers. Those charges are now being examined at the Madlanga Commission, placing Adams under increased scrutiny. He argued that the criticism directed at him stems from his decision to lay the charges.

Adams raises racial double standard argument

In the video, Adams argued that the proceedings at the Madlanga Commission have laid bare the fault lines of post-apartheid South Africa.

"The cracks of this rainbow nation of ours are there for all to see," he stated

Adams directed particular attention at comments he said were circulating on social media, arguing that the consequences would differ if Coloured and Indian people had made equivalent remarks about black people

"The human rights commission would get involved and tyres would be burning somewhere," he said.

He further characterised the backlash against him as an effort to shield what he described as a "band of criminals," in an apparent reference to General Mkhwanazi, General Khumalo, and other officers with whom he has had a contentious relationship.

The commission has proven difficult terrain for IDAC head Andrea Johnson, IDAC investigator Padayachee, and Crime Intelligence head Feroz Khan, all of whom have been called to account for the reasoning behind fraud charges brought against General Khumalo, Madondo, and Brigadier Dineo Mokwele. Their explanations drew widespread criticism online.

See video here:

Social media users accuse adams of stirring tensions

Adams' remarks generated significant pushback on social media.

@pietmashika wrote: "He thrives on stirring racial tensions, thats his modus operandi."

@Thabo1186 responded: "He's mad, nothing bad was said about Indians or coloured people."

@pagel061 commented: " Race politics are soon going to end, people are starting to see through you."

@Mbanguba_ said: "I wonder what level of education Adam's has"

@Nontsikelelo08 added: "This one is delusional, ignore him.Orange overalls are beckoning."

Adams opens criminal harge against Geneal Mkhwanazi

Briefly News reported that Fadiel Adams opened a criminal case against Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, accusing KwaZulu-Natal’s (KZN) top cop of perjury. Adams, the leader of the National Coloured Congress (NCC), opened the charge on 28 October 2025, following allegations made by Mkhwanazi. The KZN Police Commissioner alleged that Bheki Cele received money from Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. Adams also took issue with the KZN Police Commissioner, saying that since the press briefing on 6 July, he had not presented a single piece of evidence, and that people were lapping it up.

Source: Briefly News