NCC leader Fadiel Adams dismissed the parliamentary committee's investigation as baseless after provisional findings cleared him and Police Minister Senzo Mchunu

Adams criticised the committee for failing to hold the Western Cape police commissioner accountable for what he described as a coordinated, resource-wasting inquiry

South Africans online questioned Adams's credibility, noting his pending fraud and defeating-the-ends-of-justice charges

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Fadiel Adams roasted General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Images: Fadiel Adams/ Facebook and Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Facebook

SOUTH AFRICA — National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader Fadiel Adams has labelled the Ad Hoc Committee's investigation into police corruption a "coordinated hoax," reacting sharply after the committee's provisional findings cleared both him and Police Minister Senzo Mchunu of any wrongdoing.

Sunflower posted the video on her X account. In the video, from an undisclosed location, Adams argued that the draft report vindicated his long-held position that the allegations stemming from the provincial police commissioner's press conference were entirely without foundation. He described the claims as built on unverified suspicions, outright fabrications, and attempts to link dots that did not exist, stating that no concrete evidence was ever placed before the committee throughout the hearings.

Adams turns criticism on the commissioner

While welcoming the committee's decision to clear his name, Adams expressed deep frustration that the committee stopped short of issuing a formal finding against the provincial police commissioner for initiating what he characterised as a baseless probe.

He argued that the failure to hold the commissioner accountable for wasting state resources exposed a significant weakness in parliamentary oversight. Adams also said that he would have thought that the Ad Hoc Committee would have found Mkhwanazi guilty of wasting taxpayers' time and money for the 6 July 2025 press briefing.

Watch Adams's full reaction to the provisional findings:

South Africans berate Adams

The video prompted pointed responses from social media users, many of whom questioned Adams's standing to declare the process a hoax given his own legal troubles. Adams was previously arrested and charged with fraud and defeating the ends of justice in connection with the investigation into the murder of Sindiso Magaqa, and was released on bail ahead of the committee's findings being published.

@ubuntuglamping wrote:

"I honestly hope for his family sake he has additional income potential, when he is removed from parliament and becomes unemployed his party members will have to salary him, no more government housing, allowance, transport, privileges this guy is cooked."

@DennisXhale said:

"How are we as a country really led by this people, reminds me of high school when we would select a president based on popularity not what they can actually help us with."

@XCwele added:

"His name keep on popping up at the Madlanga.......he must hold his horses because he might find himself wondering 😂😂"

@_LividaLoca_ remarked:

"This Fool. 🤣😅😂 The Adhoc committee has just proven that Parliament in its formation is full of criminal elements."

@monqokk commented:

"I was expecting something more spectacular when the gloves finally come off😂"

Leigh-Ann Mathys slams Ad Hoc report

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the Economic Freedom Fighters' Leigh-Ann Mathys's criticism of Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee’s draft report, which she claims has diluted significant findings regarding allegations of corruption and political interference within the criminal justice system.

The implications of her remarks raise questions about transparency and accountability in government, particularly concerning the treatment of directives issued by key political figures.

Source: Briefly News