Fadiel Adams has officially laid a criminal charge against Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

The National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader hit out at the KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner over his allegations

Adams claimed that South Africans were lapping up Mkhwanazi's claims without him providing proof

Fadiel Adams has laid a criminal charge against Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, accusing him of perjury. Image: @HenryFrancisFy1

Source: Twitter

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE – Fadiel Adams has opened a criminal case against Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, accusing KwaZulu-Natal’s (KZN) top cop of perjury.

Adams, the leader of the National Coloured Congress (NCC), opened the charge on 28 October 2025, following allegations made by Mkhwanazi. The KZN Police Commissioner alleged that Bheki Cele received money from Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

On 23 October 2025, the KZN Police Commissioner sent a message to Advocate Norman Arendse during Cele’s testimony before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee, withdrawing the allegation and apologising for it.

Adams was unhappy with Mkhwanazi’s retraction

Speaking to eNCA on 28 October, Adams confirmed that he had opened a case of perjury, stating that Mkhwanazi had made the allegations before Parliament but withdrew them via a text.

“This is not a WhatsApp group. This is parliament,” he said, as he expressed unhappiness that Mkhwanazi didn’t withdraw the statement publicly.

Adams also took issue with the KZN Police Commissioner, saying that since the press briefing on 6 July, he had not presented a single piece of evidence, and that people were lapping it up.

“Mkhwanazi must not take South Africa for a joke. We are not all blind,” Adams stated.

