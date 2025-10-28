A Mozambican businessman has filed a lawsuit against Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

Esmael Nangy alleged that he was tortured by officers under the command of the KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner

South Africans shared their thoughts about the lawsuit, throwing their weight behind General Mkhwanazi

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

South Africans are rallying behind Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi after a Mozambican businessman filed a lawsuit against him. Image: Halfpoint Images/ Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – South Africans have rallied behind Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi after news broke that a Mozambican businessman filed a lawsuit against the KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner.

Esmael Nangy filed a lawsuit in the Pretoria High Court, demanding R10-million in damages from the Provincial Commissioner and other officers. Nangy alleged that he and two others were tortured by police under the command of Mkhwanazi when they were arrested in connection with a kidnapping case in late 2024.

Nangy’s lawsuit claims torture

In his court papers, Nangy claimed that he was arrested together with his brother-in-law, Setefane da Costa Brites, and a police officer, Samkeliso Mlotshwa. The trio were arrested in connection with the kidnapping of businessman Zakariyya Desai.

Desai was kidnapped outside a KwaDukuza mosque in September 2024, with the kidnappers initially demanding a R35-million ransom. Desai was finally freed in February 2025.

Nangy claimed that they were first detained at the KwaDukuza Police Station before they were later taken to another location. At the other location, Nangy alleged that several officers took part in the unlawful assault on them.

Nangy is now demanding R10-million, saying that R5-million was for the unlawful arrest and detention, while the other R5-million was for assault, the degradation, pain and suffering.

A Mozambican Businessman claimed that Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and some colleagues tortured him in 2024. Image: Deaan Vivier

Source: Getty Images

South Africans rally behind Mkhwanazi

Social media users came out in support of Mkhwanazi, suggesting that the lawsuit was an attempt to discredit him, as he has exposed corruption within the criminal justice system.

Nogotshwa Zintsimbi Cebisa stated:

“You can shake him, but bear in mind that strong walls can be shaken but won't collapse.”

Mkhabela Jabu said:

“All South Africans are supporting Mkhwanazi. Even I support Mkhwanazi. Stop this nonsense because we are busy building a new and fresh South Africa.”

Kenny Mzangwa added:

“Anything that's against Mkhwanazi and his subordinates is against us, the citizens.”

Vusi Masuku noted:

“And you would think that after everything that has been revealed before the commission, they would stop. Nope. They still push the discredit agenda."

Cathy Rio stated:

“They are trying by all means, shame.”

Ngobemthembu Ngobemthembu said:

“No one will touch Mkhwanazi. Forget about your manipulation. Why do people want to tarnish the names of those few good people left in South Africa? Mkhwanazi assisted us in fixing our justice system and SAPS system.”

Fadiel Adams lays criminal charges against Mkhwanazi

Briefly News reported that Fadiel Adams laid a criminal charge against Lieutenant-General Mkhwanazi.

The National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader accused the KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner of perjury.

Adams claimed that South Africans were lapping up Mkhwanazi's claims without him providing any proof.

Source: Briefly News