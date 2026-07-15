The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry moved to subpoena doctors treating North West businessman Suliman Carrim after he failed to appear on 15 July 2026

Evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson told the commission that whistleblowers spotted Carrim at a mall and social gatherings despite his reported medical absence

The commission accused Carrim of taking liberties and stood the matter down until Friday morning pending the subpoena

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Madlanga Inquiry to subpoena Suliman Carrim's medical records. Images: @Abramjee/X and Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG - The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry took firm steps on 15 July 2026 to compel North West businessman Suliman Carrim to account for his absence, after whistleblowers reportedly placed him in public spaces while he was supposedly receiving medical treatment.

Carrim, an African National Congress member, was scheduled to give evidence before the commission on 15 July 2026. He did not appear, with his representatives citing a medical emergency he suffered in April 2026 that had since required treatment outside the North West province.

However, evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson told the commission that the situation was not as straightforward as presented. Whistleblowers had come forward to report seeing Carrim at a shopping mall in Cape Town, and separate sources placed him at social gatherings in the North West, casting doubt over the severity of his condition.

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Commission moves to subpoena Carrim's doctors

Chaskalson made clear that the commission intended to get to the bottom of the matter by going directly to the hospitals where Carrim is reportedly being treated. The subpoena, which was set to be issued later on 15 July 2026, would compel his doctors to hand over medical records, specifically detailing when he was admitted to and discharged from hospital.

"We are seeking to find out information on when he was admitted and when he was discharged since he testifies at the commission," Chaskalson said.

On the strength of the whistleblower reports, Chaskalson submitted that Carrim was taking liberties with the commission. He requested that the matter be stood down until Friday morning, giving the commission time to receive and review the medical records before proceeding with his testimony.

Evidence leader recommeds prosecution for Carrim

Previoulsy, Briefly News reported that Suleiman Carrim’s failure to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on June 25 did not sat well with Chief Evidence Leader, Advocate Matthew Chaskalson. Speaking about Carrim’s unavailability, Chaskalson asked the Commissioners to consider recommending the prosecution of Carrim if he failed to appear again. He also said that Carrim needed to be examined by an independent healthcare practitioner to determine if he really was medically unfit to testify.

Source: Briefly News