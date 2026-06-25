Suleiman Carrim has failed to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry after he was hospitalised

Chief Evidence Leader Advocate Matthew Chaskalson requested that action be taken against Carrim if he didn't appear again

The North West businessman's lawyer, Carrim's lawyer, Kameel Premhid, responded to Chaskalson's other request

Suleiman Carrim failed to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry again. Image: @tndaba

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Suleiman Carrim’s failure to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has not sat well with Chief Evidence Leader, Advocate Matthew Chaskalson.

Carrim, the North West businessman, was due to appear before the Commission on 25 June 2026, but was medically unfit to testify. The African National Congress (ANC) member was hospitalised on 24 June 2026.

With his testimony being postponed until 15 July 2026, it marks the third time that Carrim was granted a postponement due to medical issues. Chaskalson noted this, saying it was worrying that Carrim gets hospitalised before his appearances.

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Evidence leader wants Commission to consider prosecuting Carrim

Speaking about Carrim’s unavailability, Chaskalson asked the Commissioners to consider recommending the prosecution of Carrim if he failed to appear again.

Chaskalson also said that Carrim needed to be examined by an independent healthcare practitioner to determine if he really was medically unfit to testify.

“If Mr Carrim does not agree to be examined by an independent specialist, then we will ask the commission to recommend that he be prosecuted for hindering the proceedings of the commission,” the evidence leader said.

How did Carrim’s team respond?

Responding to Chaskalson, Carrim’s lawyer, Kameel Premhid, argued that the decision would be prejudicial to his client.

“There are other concerns that we have. There are potentially less intrusive means that the commission has available to it other than to subject our client to medical examination by a medical expert that he does not necessarily consent to - it would be a compelled examination,” he said.

He added that the legal team were unable to obtain instructions from Carrim themselves due to his current medical condition.

Suleiman Carrim was due to appear before the Madlanga Commission on 25 June 2026, but was medically unfit to do so. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about Carrim's testimony

Madlanga Commission not happy with Carrim's application

Briefly News previously reported that Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga responded to Carrim's earlier bid to avoid testifying.

The North West businessman filed papers in the South Gauteng High Court to interdict his upcoming testimony in February 2026.

Justice Madlanga was not impressed with Carrim’s attempt to avoid testifying, describing it as a ‘manifest abuse of process’.

Source: Briefly News