Jub Jub made his first appearance at the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on gun-related charges

He spoke to journalists after his court appearance and disputed the NPA's claims about an important aspect of the case

An ex-con previously shared details on the reality TV host and rapper's time behind bars following his conviction for culpable homicide

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Jub Jub reacted after he appeared in court on kidnapping and gun-related charges. Image: official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

Popular TV presenter Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye has broken his silence following his brief appearance in the Germiston Magistrate's Court. The musician was previously released on R5,000 bail by the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg after an urgent application was brought regarding delays in his initial court appearance.

On Monday, 22 June 2026, the 45-year-old made his first appearance in the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on charges of discharging a firearm in a public place and “pointing anything likely to lead a person to believe that it is a firearm”. His bail was extended until 24 August 2026 for further investigations.

Jub Jub speaks out after first court appearance

After his brief appearance in the Germiston Magistrate’s Court, the Uyajola 9/9 presenter addressed journalists. Jub Jub said he was stunned by some of the allegations linked to the matter. He also leaned on his faith, saying he believes the truth will eventually come out.

“I’m just shocked at the allegations that I kidnapped and that my girlfriend is dating an Uber driver. I don’t know, man. For me, I'm just complying, appearing and doing what it is. In all cases, anything related to me, it's always God first anyway, before I step into the room, it's always God,” he added.

The Ndikhokhele hitmaker suggested that the charges were fabricated to damage his reputation. He maintained that he trusts the legal process and believes the truth will prevail.

“So, if anybody's trying to put things together and maybe formulate something or whatever, it’s fine. It is what it is. God is there, and the truth shall prevail,” Jub Jub said.

When asked whether he expected to be cleared of the charges, Jub Jub said the outcome would ultimately depend on the courts. He also suggested that he was being unfairly targeted.

“I’m not a judge. I’m not a lawyer. I am just an accused, like every other black successful man,” he responded.

Despite the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) stating that investigators seized a pellet gun from his residence following his arrest and investigations, Jub Jub insisted that no firearm was involved.

“There’s no gun,” he said.

Watch the video below:

The court also heard that the matter falls under a Schedule 5 offence because of Jub Jub’s previous conviction.

Jub Jub responded after appearing in court on kidnapping charges. Image: official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

Ex-prisoner opens up about Jub Jub’s time in jail

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a former prisoner revealed how life was for Jub Jub behind bars following his conviction for culpable homicide after a 2010 drag-racing crash.

The revelation sparked a heated discussion on social media, with some dismissing the former inmate's claims.

Source: Briefly News