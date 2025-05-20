A former prisoner spoke about reality TV host and rapper Jub Jub's time behind bars

In a video shared on social media, the former inmate shared how and why Jub Jub was treated in royalty while behind bars

The revelation sparked a heated discussion on social media, with some dismissing the former inmate's claims

Ex-prisoner claims Jub Jub was feared and respected in jail. Image: official_jubjub/Instagram, The Agenda Network/YouTube

An ex-prisoner has the internet buzzing after sharing how influential and feared Jub Jub was during his time behind bars. The media personality spent 4 years, one month and one day in prison after being convicted of culpable homicide.

While the Ndikhokhele rapper has built a life for himself as the host of the popular reality TV series Uyajola 9/9, it turns out he was a hot shot during his time behind bars.

Former prisoner discusses Jub Jub's life behind bars

Entertainment and current affairs blog MDN News shared a snippet of a former prisoner sharing his experience behind bars and how Jub Jub was influential and feared in prison. The post was captioned:

“An ex-prisoner speak about how feared and influential Jub Jub was during his time in prison.”

In the final instalment of a three-part series, a prisoner opened up to The Agenda Network, in an episode that aired on Monday, 19 May 2025, about violence in prison and his experience behind bars with Jub Jub.

During the interview, he spoke about how Jub Jub was treated like royalty in prison. He said:

“Jub Jub was a well-guarded man in jail. Even when he was resting in bed there was always a sign written ‘Please Don’t Disturb’. No police officer would dare wake him up. That guy was living a good life in jail. So, I don’t want them to keep lying about Jub Jub saying, ‘Jub Jub this, Jub Jub that.’ Those are all lies. That guy was big in prison.”

The ex-prisoner revealed that Jub Jub had an easy time behind bars because of his mother whom he referred to as Mama Jacky.

Watch the video below:

Netizens weigh in on ex-prisoner's revelation

In the comments, netizens weighed in on the ex-prisoner’s revelation. Some pointed out that Jub Jub had it easy in prison because of his mother and not because of his street cred. Others accused the ex-prisoner of lying.

Here are some of the comments:

@Moshe_Meso claimed:

“Mama Jacky actually got Jub Jub out of prison early, apparently he wasn’t even supposed to time. That woman is sitting on serious connections. Jub Jub is the ultimate cheese boy.”

@KingPM86 argued:

“Say what you say, he got connections that we all wish we had. Life ke life, is either you have it or you don't. He was where he was supposed to be in jail. But with power and benefits😂😂😂😂😂”

@BukamuT claimed:

“Lol mxm I know a liar when I see one. This one is a blatant lie nje. He just likes Jub Jub that’s all haha.”

@uSiyasigisa asked:

“The fun thing is that my late friend was also in prison with Jub Jub, and most of the guys who were in prison with him and were close to him work for Moja Love and Uyajola 9/9, to be precise. Those who provided him protection in prison are all well taken care of, so wena no syrup?”

Former inmate shared how life in prison for Jub Jub. Image: official_jubjub/Instagram, The Agenda Network/YouTube

