South African music executive Nota Baloyi shook many netizens after dropping a bombshell on them

The controversial star claimed that Jub Jub used to call him when he was in prison last year

Many netizens laughed at his claims, with others calling him out for lying, and some said he can't keep a secret

Bathong! Nota Baloyi always has a story up his sleeve every week. The music executive recently dropped a bombshell on social media that left many netizens stunned.

The star who recently praised Ntsiki Mazwai shared a tweet on social media where he claimed that South African media personality Jub Jub used to call him while he was in prison late last year.

Baloyi's claims came after an ex-convict also claimed that when Jub Jub was in prison, he was the most feared and influential person there.

He's what Nota said:

"Jub Jub is still big in prison… I didn’t even have a phone in there but he called me!"

Netizens react to Nota Baloyi's claims

Shortly after Nota made those claims about Jub Jub, many netizens laughed at him, and others flooded the comment section calling him a liar. Here's what they had to say:

@Maso_90 said:

"Wena, you are a sellout."

@DisaRoboro questioned:

"Whoa wait, how's Jub Jub calling you with no phone? Is he running a whole network in there or what?"

@woza_diego commented:

"One of my Bros was in the same prison with him and he once told me a story about how big Jub Jub was there."

@NtlokoApiwe responded:

"You and your lies."

@T3NT3N10 replied:

"Nota's time in prison. He changed from Christian to Islam(so he can eat healthy food). He had a servant who was cleaning his prison regalia. Jub jub called him, though he had no phone, and he slept on a new mattress."

@Dodecylbenzene stated:

"Jub Jub doesn't know you like that."

@jaysbuda said:

"Bro couldn’t stay out of it, had to put a Nota story in the mix."

Jub Jub's past with controversy

This isn’t the first time Jub Jub has hogged headlines for the wrong reasons. In 2024, he was accused of numerous charges of sexual assault and kidnapping by various women, including his ex-girlfriend, Amanda du-Pont. The case dragged on for months but was later thrown out by the state.

Speaking on why the charges against Jub Jub were withdrawn, his lawyer, Adv Ntsako Baloyi, cited inconsistencies in du-Pont's story, including a previous interview in which she stated Jub Jub was not the perpetrator and threatened to sue if such claims were published.

The lawyer also pointed out the lack of medical evidence and reliable testimonials from witnesses, suggesting that the former Muvhango star's accusations were an abuse of the legal system.

