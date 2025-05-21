Seems like American rapper and businessman Diddy's trial just got messier after new evidence was revealed

An online user shared the pictures of Diddy's baby oil stash, which was found at the New York hotel when he got arrested last year

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the baby oil stash that was revealed to the public

A stash of Diddy's baby oils has been revealed. Image: Dave Benett/MEGA

Source: Getty Images

Things are just getting worse by the day regarding the American controversial rapper Diddy's trial. Another twist was thrown into the popular trial of the record label boss and businessman.

Recently, an online user @DailyLoud posted several pictures of Diddy's baby oil stash, which was reported to have been found at a hotel room in New York when the rapper was arrested last year.

These pictures left many netizens suspicious of how many things Diddy has been doing in secret.

See the pictures below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens react to Diddy's baby oil stash

Shortly after the pictures of Diddy's baby oil were shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@DamHesFresh questioned:

"What can a Clonazepam mixed with baby oil do to you?"

@J_Finnsworld replied:

"Why baby oil. He must never heard of lube lol."

@iamogidigidi commented:

"Looks like someone is going to spend a lot of time in jail."

@thisisshauna wrote:

"I would like to know what Johnson and Johnson thinks about all of this. They have never said a word since the baby oil gate happened."

@LoRd_NaGy said:

"The Diddler loved his baby oil."

@Reform_West responded:

"That’s why I will never lose my morals over defending a celebrity, and to think how many more like him exist in this industry still enjoying all the privileges that come with fame worries me."

@1989child31 stated:

"Of course he's guilty, that hotel surveillance video told me all I needed to know and when Cassie finally mentioned it back in November last year. I never thought it was a lie when she mentioned what he did to her."

Netizens reacted to Diddy's baby oil stash. Image: Dave Benett

Source: Getty Images

Cassie Ventura reveals new detail about Diddy’s freak-off parties

Briefly News previously reported that Cassie Ventura dropped another bombshell while being questioned in the ongoing Diddy trial that left many looking at her in a completely different light.

As Diddy's sexual assault and trafficking trial continues, his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, was asked to take the stand as a witness.

Having dated for over a decade, the singer spoke of her experiences being with her controversial ex, from the physical assault to his infamous freak-off parties. While being cross-examined, Cassie opened up about participating in one of Diddy's get-togethers and wanting to make him happy, but things took a turn when he found out that she was cheating.

On the witness stand, the Official Girl singer admitted to having dated rapper, Kid Cudi, on the side, all while in a relationship with Diddy and attending the freak-offs because "they were her job". She revealed that she kept a spare phone and hid the relationship from Diddy for fear of what he could do to Cudi.

Source: Briefly News