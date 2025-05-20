sAmerican singer and songwriter Usher found himself being dragged into Diddy's mess

The star was identified as a person of interest in Diddy's trial by a witness, Dawn Richard

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Usher being dragged into the whole Diddy mess

American singer Usher dragged into Diddy's mess. Image: Michael Buckner/ Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Things are just getting worse by the day regarding the American controversial rapper Diddy's trial. A popular singer's name was brought into the mix which left many netizens questioning how many more famous names are going to come up during the trial.

Why Usher is person of interest in Diddy's trial

Social media has been buzzing ever since the controversial record boss and businessman, Diddy, was arrested in New York in 2024, facing several charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in freak-offs.

Recently, a witness by the name Dawn Richard has identified singer Usher as a person of interest in Diddy's trial. Richard claimed that Usher was there when the rapper punched Cassie in the stomach.

"Dawn Richard, the Danity Kane member who has accused Sean "Diddy" Combs of sexual abuse, says she witnessed him allegedly beat and punch his ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, while other celebrities, including Usher, were present. Read more in our bio link," a post reads.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Usher being dragged into Diddy's mess

Shortly after it was revealed that Usher was a person of interest, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions, and others were curious about how many famous people were involved in Diddy's mess.

See some of the comments below:

jasoneh1978 wrote:

"Weren't Usher and Justin Bieber underage when they were hanging around Diddy? I know Bieber was, and he has remained silent about Diddy. I know there was a huge discussion for many years about the things he did to them."

_tayro1 said:

"So many people witnessed the abuse but turned a blind eye."

derr.shantay commented:

"SMH! It’s getting worse by the second."

robb__e responded:

"Don’t be mad at Usher if you not mad at Dawn they both sat and watched."

brass_matryoshka87 replied:

"Honestly, we all witness domestic violence every day and ignore it. We just do not want to be the one to speak up and disrupt people’s households."

fleishman721 mentioned:

"Everyone who witnessed it and turned a blind eye - you all have loved ones, and some of you probably have children. How would you feel if this were your loved one or your child?! I hope you are on your knees praying for forgiveness because one day you will have to face the real judgment day."

Cassie Ventura reveals new detail about Diddy’s freak-off parties

Briefly News previously reported that Cassie Ventura dropped another bombshell while being questioned in the ongoing Diddy trial that left many looking at her in a completely different light.

As Diddy's sexual assault and trafficking trial continues, his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, was asked to take the stand as a witness. Having dated for over a decade, the singer spoke of her experiences being with her controversial ex, from the physical assault to his infamous freak-off parties.

While being cross-examined, Cassie opened up about participating in one of Diddy's get-togethers and wanting to make him happy, but things took a turn when he found out that she was cheating.

On the witness stand, the Official Girl singer admitted to having dated rapper, Kid Cudi, on the side, all while in a relationship with Diddy and attending the freak-offs because "they were her job". She revealed that she kept a spare phone and hid the relationship from Diddy for fear of what he could do to Cudi.

