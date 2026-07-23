Peet Viljoen appeared at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday, 23 July 2026, for his bail hearing

During the proceedings, the prosecutor argued that Viljoen's social media remarks about the judiciary were deemed racist and should count against him in the bail decision

However, in his defence, the disbarred lawyer argued that the posts should not be used against him, and he gave his reasons

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Pete Viljoen argued that his old social media comments mustn't be used against him. Image: peetviljoen

Source: Facebook

Disbarred lawyer Peet Viljoen has faced the music in court during his formal bail hearing. His old social media posts were spotlighted during the proceedings at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday, 23 July 2026.

As part of his bail hearing, the prosecutor urged the court to consider Viljoen's online comments about the judiciary under the "any other factor" requirement, which is relevant to bail decisions.

According to The Citizen, the prosecutor argued: "No one will be able to persuade me that this is not a racist remark and it's not aimed at the broader judiciary."

The state's view was that the posts were calculated to erode public trust in South Africa's courts.

Pete Viljoen's courtroom drama heats up. Image: peetviljoen

Source: Instagram

Viljoen defends right to free speech

In his replying affidavit, Viljoen flatly denied this, framing his comments as an exercise of constitutionally protected speech. He believes that his criticism is valid as he is no different from any other ordinary South African expressing their frustrations with public institutions.

"I have never hesitated to criticise problems in the South African context, including the governmental administration and the courts," he stated, adding, "I believe this to be my constitutional right."

Judgement was reserved as the court is yet to decide whether Viljoen's offer of R250,000 and house arrest is sufficient, or if their belief that he is a flight risk might suffice.

Viljoen, who was arrested on 16 June 2026, faces over 400 charges, including fraud, theft, forgery, corruption, and contraventions of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act. The charges are tied to a R100m property fraud scheme.

Ntsiki weighs in on Peet and Mel

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ntsiki Mazwai sparked debate after claiming Mel and Peet Viljoen are protected by white privilege.

The activist and mayoral candidate made the remarks while responding to a social media post about couples facing criminal proceedings.

Source: Briefly News