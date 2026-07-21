Ntsiki Mazwai sparked debate after claiming Mel and Peet Viljoen are protected by white privilege following their legal troubles

The activist and mayoral candidate made the remarks while responding to a social media post about couples facing criminal proceedings

South Africans shared mixed reactions, with some supporting Mazwai’s comments and others questioning her claims

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Ntsiki Mazwai weighed in on Mel and Peet Viljoen's drama. Image: missntsikimazwai, melviljoensa

Source: Instagram

Activist and mayoral candidate Ntsiki Mazwai has sparked fresh debate online after suggesting that South African reality TV personalities Mel and Peet Viljoen are shielded from accountability by white privilege. Her remarks, posted on X on Monday, 20 July 2026, drew immediate reactions from South Africans divided on the issue of racial bias in the justice system.

Mazwai was responding to a post by user @officialtwinny, who had reacted to a tweet by @Dzungie007. The post was captioned:

"Don't forget the 'grocery snatchers”

See the tweet:

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That original tweet listed several black couples currently facing criminal proceedings, including Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala and his wife Tsakane, convicted murderer Thabo Bester and his partner Nandipha Magudumana, and suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi alongside his ex-girlfriend Witness K. The post was captioned:

"We got that gangster love nothing can come between 🎶"

See the post below:

Mazwai claims Peet and Mel Viljoen are protected

Weighing in on the thread, Mazwai went further than the grocery-snatching label that has followed the Vijloens since their arrest in the United States.

"These two have done MUCH more than steal groceries; they are just protected by white privilege sadly," she wrote.

See the post below:

The couple was arrested in the US and faced shoplifting-related charges, but Mazwai's post implied the pair's legal troubles extend well beyond what has been publicly reported. Her comments quickly gained traction, reigniting conversations about whether South Africa's criminal justice system treats people differently based on race.

Mzansi reacts to Ntsiki Mazwai's comment

The post drew a range of reactions from users across the platform.

@officialtwinny responded with cautious optimism:

"They've exhausted all the white privileged, 400 charges he's definitely going to jail."

@TsipaA took a more personal and sardonic tone:

"In my next life I'm coming back as a white male. I suffered enough under the black skin. I deserve a break."

@Reginah_Thage kept it short and direct:

"They must go to jail."

Ntsiki Mazwai weighed in on Mel and Peet Viljoen. Image: melviljoensa, missntsikimazwai

Source: Instagram

Mel and Peet Viljoen face fresh fraud allegations

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Peet and Mel Viljoen face new fraud allegations.

A woman alleged that the couple promised her two operational beauty salons and a 33% stake in a holding company worth R1 billion.

Source: Briefly News