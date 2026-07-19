Hantie Oosthuyzen says she invested millions in Tammy Taylor franchise opportunities after being approached by Peet and Mel Viljoen

She alleges the couple promised her two operational beauty salons and a 33% stake in a holding company worth R1 billion

Her legal team has now written to the National Director of Public Prosecutions demanding urgent answers on her stalled criminal case

Mel and Peet Viljoen accused as woman alleges R5.8 million. Image: melviljoensa

Source: Instagram

A mother who dreamed of building a beauty business legacy for her daughter says she lost R5.8 million after allegedly being defrauded by reality TV stars Peet and Mel Viljoen through a series of Tammy Taylor franchise deals that never materialised.

Hantie Oosthuyzen is one of several complainants in criminal cases opened against the couple. She told how her ambitions of securing her daughter's future in the beauty industry were shattered by what she describes as calculated deception.

How woman allegedly lost millions to Mel and Peet Viljoen

According to her sworn affidavit, Oosthuyzen first met the couple in September 2024 at what was presented as Tammy Taylor's head office in Faerie Glen, Pretoria. There, she claims the Viljoens pitched franchise opportunities in Bedfordview and Benoni, describing the East Rand as a "gold mine" for new stores. She said they assured her the Bedfordview outlet would be a turnkey operation within two months and promised personal mentorship throughout the process.

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Feeling urgency after being told other buyers were eyeing the same opportunities, she paid R1.25 million for the Bedfordview franchise in two instalments. She then paid a further R625 000 deposit towards a Benoni store after Peet allegedly told her a "spur of the moment" opportunity had opened up when another buyer pulled out. By that point, she had committed R1.875 million.

The situation escalated further when she was presented with what she was told was an even bigger opportunity: acquiring a 33% shareholding in Tammy Taylor Global, a holding company allegedly worth R1 billion in stock and assets. A memorandum of understanding signed in November 2024 reportedly listed Mel Viljoen as the owner of Tammy Taylor and its associated businesses. Oosthuyzen transferred four payments of R1 million each between 25 and 30 November 2024 to secure her stake.

Neither the Bedfordview nor the Benoni store ever opened. Oosthuyzen says her own investigations later revealed that the Viljoens had no ownership of the Tammy Taylor brand, its trademarks, or intellectual property, and were not authorised to sell franchises or shareholding in the business.

With her criminal case appearing to stall, her legal team wrote to National Director of Public Prosecutions Andy Mothibi on 23 June, urging urgent clarity. The letter described her experience as one marked by "extended periods of silence and an apparent inability or unwillingness to provide any indication as to the status of the matter."

Oosthuyzen said:

"Their dishonest actions left us financially and emotionally devastated. I am glad that they are back in South Africa to take responsibility for their actions."

Mel and Peet Viljoen were accused of fleecing a woman of R5.8 million. Image: melviljoensa

Source: Instagram

Mel Viljoen makes explosive claims against Happy Simelane

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Mel Viljoen launched fresh allegations against The Mommy Club star Happy Simelane on social media.

The allegations include scamming South Africans and a video with convicted rapist Thabo Bester.

Source: Briefly News