Pearl Thusi has gone viral over a resurfaced video backing Chidimma Adetshina's claim to South African citizenship

Chidimma had recently appeared at the Cape Town Regional Court on 16 July 2026 to challenge her deportation after her June arrest

Mzansi questioned Pearl's support, calling the actress opportunistic and wondering where she stands now

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A resurfaced video of Pearl Thusi defending Chidimma Adetshina has been trending amid deportation claims. Image: pearlthusi, chidimma_adetshina

Source: Instagram

Mzansi has been debating a resurfaced video of Pearl Thusi defending Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina. This reignited debate on social media, just as the former Miss Nigeria contestant faces a very real possibility of being deported from South Africa.

SA continues to question the actress's motives, with some accusing her of chasing clout over a sensitive moment. In the footage, which was shared on her Instagram pages, Thusi argued that Chidimma should be recognised as a South African citizen because she was born in the country. The actress called on South Africans to accept that birthplace matters, a position that has drawn sharp backlash given the circumstances surrounding Chidimma's ongoing legal troubles.

Pearl's support for Chidimma trends

Chidimma Adetshina was arrested on 6 June at her Cape Town home after authorities investigated that she had been living in the country without valid documentation. She appeared at the Cape Town Regional Court on Thursday, 16 July 2026, to contest the Department of Home Affairs' bid to deport her. As part of the proceedings, she was expected to submit an affidavit detailing the steps she had taken to regularise her immigration status.

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The beauty queen had previously vowed to relocate permanently to Nigeria after controversy forced her out of the Miss South Africa pageant in 2024. At the time, critics argued she did not qualify because her father is Nigerian.

Check out one of the resurfaced videos below:

Mzansi dragged Pearl for her decision to remain silent over the fresh allegations against Chidimma and her mother.

@GodisanAfrican wrote: "Chidima is not only living illegally in South Africa. She and her parents stole the identity of a South African child. What kind of person would support identity theft?"

@AthenkosiSiyolo was blunt: "Did we not tell her to take her crown with her? I'm confused."

@portiaradzilan5 hit out: "You are getting old stupidly, honestly. Unless you have A Nigerian boyfriend. She is not South African, period."

@dinangwe2569691 summed up a widely held view: "Pearl can only support, but the law stands. If this were an unknown foreign national, there would be no support from these so-called celebrities. Very opportunistic and hypocritical of Pearl."

A resurfaced clip of Pearl Thusi defending Chidimma Adetshina has gone viral. Image: pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

Nigerians respond to Chidimma

In a previous report from Briefly News, Chidimma is facing backlash from outraged Nigerians who feel betrayed by her actions.

The situation has heightened tensions as many demand the return of her Miss Universe Nigeria crown, accusing her of ingratitude towards a country that once supported her.

Source: Briefly News