Chidimma Adetshina faces deportation after being arrested for illegal residence in South Africa

Her mother was also arrested for immigration violations, contributing to Chidimma's legal troubles

The former Miss South Africa is challenging her deportation as her court case continues in Cape Town

Chidimma Adetshina was arrested for entering SA after being banned. Image: chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Former Miss South Africa finalist and Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina is once again at the centre of an immigration battle in South Africa. The beauty queen is facing possible deportation after being arrested over allegations that she is living in the country illegally. She is now challenging the move as the matter continues in court.

Adetshina's legal troubles follow the arrest of her mother, Anabela Rungo, in 2025 for allegedly violating the Immigration Act and the Identification Act. Chidimma Adetshina made her first appearance in the Cape Town Regional Court on 9 June 2026 after immigration officials arrested her at her family home in Summer Greens.

Following her court appearance, Adetshina was released on warning while the case continues. She is expected back in court on 16 July, when the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) is set to continue its bid to have her deported. As part of her release conditions, she was ordered to remain at the address where she was arrested and must inform the investigating immigration officer of any changes to her residence, employment or travel while the case is pending.

How Chidimma Adetshina was arrested

Court papers filed by immigration officer Adrian Jackson explain how officials located and arrested Adetshina. According to his affidavit, a DHA investigation found that the former beauty queen was living with her young son at her Cape Town family home without the requisite documentation.

“After the above ‘status determination’ interview and the DHA residency IT systems checks, it was confirmed that the applicant does not hold any lawful RSA residential status and is thus an illegal foreigner,” Jackson’s affidavit reads.

Chidimma Adetshina topped headlines in 2024 after she became a Miss SA finalist but later withdrew her participation following questions about her citizenship.

Why Chidimma Adetshina faces deportation again

Adetshina was subsequently declared a prohibited person on December 19, 2024, in accordance with the Immigration Act. According to DHA, Chidimma later reentered South Africa via the Lebombo border post from Mozambique while presenting herself as a citizen.

She allegedly sneaked into the country after Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber notified her that her application for a South African visitor’s visa had been declined because of a fraudulent bank statement. He claimed that Chidimma failed to respond to the department’s notice.

“On 20 September 2024, you were issued with a Nigerian passport number … whilst you were in Nigeria, and you applied for a South African visitor’s visa, and your application was rejected because you submitted a fraudulent bank statement. You did not appeal the rejection,” Schreiber said.

Chidimma Adetshina appeared in court following her arrest. Image: chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Chidimma Adetshina shares the SA languages she doesn't like speaking

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that former Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, Chidimma Adetshina, shared a video where she discussed the South African languages she can speak.

She shared the two languages she is fluent in and disclosed two languages she doesn't feel comfortable speaking.

Source: Briefly News