On Tuesday, 3 December 2025, former Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, Chidimma Adetshina, shared a video discussing the South African languages she can speak

She shared the two languages she is fluent in and disclosed two languages she doesn't feel comfortable speaking

In the comments, several social media users explained her fluency in two languages, while others suggested which languages she should learn next

Chidimma Adetshina shared the one South African language she is fluent in. Image: chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Former Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, Chidimma Adetshina, is the epitome of beauty and brains. The former Miss Universe Nigeria queen disclosed that she is fluent in several South African languages, but singled out two she does not like speaking and shared her reasons.

On Wednesday, 3 December 2025, Chidimma, who had previously shared her plans to relocate, shared a video on her official X (Twitter) account discussing the South African languages she is fluent in. The post was captioned:

“How many languages I can speak? Try me 😀”

In the video, Chidimma Adetshina shared that she is fluent in English. Adetshina said that she does not like speaking Zulu and Xhosa because she ends up confusing some words. She said that while she cannot speak both languages fluently, she can hear what someone is saying and respond in English.

“I already speak English fluently. And then for Xhosa and Zulu, I don’t like to speak because it's very bad. Sometimes I even mix the two. It's horrible. But I can have a conversation, like you can speak like full-on Xhosa and full-on Zulu, but I'm just not gonna be able to respond just for my own sanity because yeah,” Chidimma said.

The former Miss South Africa contestant shared that she is fluent in one additional South African language.

“What else? I can speak a little bit of Shangani, right? I can actually speak more Shangaan than I can speak Zulu and Xhosa, which is very weird, but yeah,” she said.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react after Chidimma Adetshina discusses SA languages

In the comments, several netizens attempted to explain why she is fluent in Shangani but not in Zulu or Xhosa. Some also suggested languages she should learn next.

Here are some of the comments:

@am_mrjosh suggested:

“But you can't speak IGBO, the language of your father's land. You need to start learning IGBO because next time you come around, you will be greeting elders in the IGBO dialect, especially in Enugu State.”

@OriginalKhutso5 explained:

“It's not weird. Your mother is Mozambican; she taught you Shangani.”

@SelloSamuel14 said:

“Don't worry, I can teach you. 😂😂”

@Nay_TKPH asked:

“Your mother is Mozambican, who probably speaks Tsonga 😒, so what’s so weird about you knowing your mother tongue over another language that’s completely foreign to you.”

Peeps reacted after Chidimma Adetshina explained why she doesn't like speaking Zulu and Xhosa. Image: chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Nigerians drag Chidimma Adetshina after her return to SA

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that after her return to South Africa, Chidimma Adetshina was criticised by fellow Nigerians on social media.

The former Miss Nigeria was given several labels, including being called a fraud. This was after Chidimma announced her return to South Africa, news that sparked widespread outrage on social media.

Source: Briefly News