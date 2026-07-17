A South African content creator shared a cheerful TikTok update after relocating to Pakistan with her husband ahead of the June 30 immigration deadline

The June 30 date was tied to an ultimatum issued by anti-illegal immigration groups, triggering widespread panic in mixed-nationality households

Her lighthearted post sparked a wave of reactions from South Africans and Pakistanis who weighed in on the big move

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The picture on the left showed Mahlako eating corn in Pakistan. Image: @maureenmahlako

Source: TikTok

A South African woman made the decision to leave her home country and relocate to Pakistan with her husband before the widely discussed June 30 immigration deadline passed. Content creator Maureen Mahlako posted a cheerful TikTok from what appeared to be a moving car, snacking on corn with a caption that read:

"Left South Africa before 30 to my inlaws country Pakistan and all I do is eat. 🤣"

What the June 30 deadline was about

The date became a flashpoint after civic anti-immigration groups, most notably the movement known as March and March, had issued an unofficial ultimatum demanding that all undocumented foreign nationals leave South Africa by 30 June 2026. The rhetoric triggered enormous anxiety in migrant communities and households with mixed nationalities.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Choosing peace over uncertainty

For families like Maureen's, the increasingly hostile climate made the decision to relocate feel like the safer option. The Department of Home Affairs had extended legal concessions for foreign nationals awaiting visa outcomes until 2027, but the social pressure surrounding the issue pushed many to seek stability elsewhere.

Swapping South Africa for South Asia is no small cultural leap, but Maureen seemed completely at ease, eating and settling in with her in-laws.

Check out the TikTok post below:

Mzansi applaud woman for choosing hubby

South Africans and Pakistanis in the comments section on Maureen Mahlako's TikTok reacted warmly, with a few jokes thrown in:

Paradox Dubai said:

"I'm so happy for you this is how life should be. 🙏"

Fahmidarling commented:

"First time I see him so relaxed. 😁"

Skyh shared:

"Good for you, mama."

Ms T_101:

"Good makoti"

Alisha Monosi:

"We are staying here SA le madoda ethu."

Safiya1408 wrote:

"Pakistan is too hot. 😭"

3 Other Briefly News stories about illegal immigrants

A resurfaced eNCA clip from a 2024 Durban warehouse raid showed floor-to-ceiling stockpiles of expired imported food products destined for spaza shops.

The provincial Human Settlements Department in KwaZulu-Natal led a joint operation that resulted in the detention of three people in Newlands East, north of Durban, on 21 May 2026.

Helen Zille defended the DA's immigration stance on the Frank Dialogue Podcast, stating that those in South Africa illegally must follow proper legal processes.

Source: Briefly News