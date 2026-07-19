Ntokozo Ngongoma took to Facebook to highlight how local bulk suppliers in KZN are now seeing business growth

He claimed illegal immigrant spaza shop owners were importing products and manufacturing fake food rather than buying locally

South Africans rallied behind Ngongoma's post, with many calling on Black entrepreneurs to enter the supply chain

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Ntokozo Ngongoma won hearts with his comments about foreigners. Image: Ntokozo Ngongoma

Source: Facebook

Ntokozo Ngongoma is not holding back. The gospel musician took to Facebook to weigh in on a report about KwaZulu-Natal bulk suppliers experiencing a noticeable uptick in business, and his take has set social media alight.

Sharing a Newz SA report about the IDFC's visit to the KZN Bulk Buying Centre, the Izindlela Zakhe hitmaker argued that the growth was long overdue. According to him, foreign-owned spaza shops had been bypassing local suppliers entirely, choosing instead to import stock from outside South Africa or manufacture their own products domestically.

What Ntokokozo Ngongoma said about spaza shop owners

"Meaning illegal immigrants spaza shop owners were not buying from local bulk sellers. They imported their products from outside South Africa and also manufactured their fake food while we were busy sleeping," he wrote in his post.

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The gospel musician, who got dropped from Nigerian awards, credited the March and March Movement for the shift, saying local businesses were finally benefiting as a result of the pressure applied through the campaign.

"Now the local businesses are starting to see growth as the result of March and March impact. Let's put more pressure liyabuya izwe lethu," he said.

The screenshot of his post was picked up by X user @Mmalenyalo_, who shared it with the caption:

"Ntokozo is not playing kwa Facebook ✈️🤣🤣"

See the post below:

Mzansi reacts to Ntokozo Ngongoma's post

South Africans had a lot to say in the comments. Here is what some had to share:

@Sbudamoore said:

"I saw that interview and was so happy, and this is so true. Somalis were buying only chips and sweets from wholesalers"

@NtoshQaqaz proposed:

"As black people, we really need to venture into these types of business and be spaza shops, suppliers. Our small business minister is failing our people. So many unemployed BCom graduates who can run smoothly, given a chance"

@ThaboSchoeman shared:

"This country is on autopilot, seriously, kante why we were for the ANC is a criminal syndicate it the reason our economy doesn't grow"

@Thabzo_Siba gushed:

"What I like about him. He's not backing down.."

Mzansi weighed in on Ntokozo Ngongoma's comments on foreign-owned spaza shops. Image: Ntokozo Ngongoma

Source: Facebook

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An X user accused Cliff of attempting to discredit Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, arguing that his comments implied her campaign could not be genuine without outside funding.

Source: Briefly News